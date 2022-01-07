Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE: Compare the two phones

THE Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE on Tuesday (4), a new member of the brand’s top-of-the-line series. The “Fan Edition” template is an adapted version of S21, with modifications that make it more affordable, while keeping the high performance and premium features available in the more expensive variants.

It brings some differences from the Galaxy S20 FE, launched in 2020, with emphasis on support for 5G, as well as novelties in design and other aspects. Want to know what else has changed from one model to another?

THE TechWorld prepared a comparison between Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE covering the main aspects of each cell phone. Check out!

Screen

Galaxy S20 FE.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

The display of the S21 FE is 6.4 inch Dynamic 2x AMOLED type, with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There is even a touch sample rate of 240 Hz in Game mode and blue light control based on artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, the S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with the same resolution as the 2022 version, frequency of 120 Hz and density of 407 ppi.

design

Galaxy S21 FE.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

The newest model features measures of 74.5 mm (width), 155.7 mm (height) and 7.9 mm (depth), weighing 177 grams. IP68 water-resistance certification and plastic-constructed body are other details.

In the previous version, the measurements are 74.5 mm (width), 159.8 mm (height) and 8.4 mm (depth), weighing 190 grams. Plastic and IP68 rating are also present.

Performance and Hardware

The Snapdragon 888 is one of the options for the new model.Source: Qualcomm/Disclosure

The Galaxy S21 FE will have two versions, one with Snapdragon 888 processor and the other with Exynos 2100. new samsung phone includes 6GB and 8GB RAM options, plus 128GB and 256GB of storage.

In the 2020 version, we have variants with the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 chips. The RAM and internal memory options are the same as above, remembering that the S20 FE has a guaranteed upgrade for Android 12, already installed on the current model.

cameras

The cameras are very similar.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

One of the most valued points by users, the cameras are basically the same in the two “fan editions”. Both feature three rear lenses, including an ultra wide (12 MP), wide (12 MP) and telephoto (8 MP) sensor, while the front has 32 MP.

Features such as Dual Pixel AF, Optical Stabilization (OIS), 3x Optical Zoom and 30x Space Zoom on the telephoto lens are also common to both. The recent version has the Dual Recording function, which records videos from the front and rear lens simultaneously.

Connectivity and sensors

Galaxy S21 FE.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

At S21 FE, we have 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C and two-chip slot, plus biometric sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, light and proximity sensor.

The Brazilian S20 FE has 4G, dual chip, NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, digital reader, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, proximity and ambient light.

Drums

The battery is 4,500 mAh in both models.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

As for the battery, the capacity of 4,500 mAh is the same in both cases, with fast charging of 25W via cable and 15W wirelessly. Reverse recharge is also available.

Accessories in the box

The new generation comes without charger and handset.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

Adopting the same pattern that made the South Korean giant enter the sights of Procon-SP, the S21 FE does not have a charger or headphones in the box. The package comes with the USB-C cable, eject and manual pin, in addition to the phone.

In turn, the previous generation is accompanied by two accessories in the box, remembering that the phone connects via USB-C.

Prices

The S20 FE debuted in 2020.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

In relation to the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, it will cost from US$ 699, the equivalent of R$ 3,900 at the current price, and will be available on the 11th in some markets. There are still no details about value and debut in Brazil.

The Galaxy S20 FE currently has a suggested price from R$ 2,499, in the version with 128 GB of storage. However, in promotions such as Black Friday, the cell phone has already appeared with values ​​around R$ 1,800.

complete comparison

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G chipset Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 Operational system Android 10 (Update for Android 12) Android 12 with One UI 4.0 Drums 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh Charger 25W on cable and 15W on wireless 25W on cable and 15W on wireless Screen AMOLED, 6.5 inches Full HD+ 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED update rate 120 Hz 120 Hz RAM memory 6 or 8 GB of RAM 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Rear Cameras 12MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2 123°) + 12MP wide (DualPixel AF, IOS F1.8 (79°) + 8MP Telephoto (zoom up to 30x F2.4) 12MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2, FOV 123°) + 12MP Wide (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) + 8MP Telephoto (30x zoom, F2.4) front camera 32 MP (F2.2, FOV 80°) 32 MP (F2.2, FOV 81°) Sensors Fingerprint reader, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, proximity and ambient light Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Hall, Light, Proximity and environment Connectivity 2G, 3G, 4G, dual chip, NFC, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C Resistance IP68 (submersion in up to 1.5 m of fresh water for 30 minutes) IP68 (submersion in up to 1.5 m of fresh water for 30 minutes) Colors Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Lavender and White Green, Black, Violet and White Price in other countries $699 at launch, but can already be found for $360 (BRL 2,057 in January 2022) US$ 699 (about R$ 3,900 in the January 5, 2022 quotation) Brazil price BRL 5,000 at launch, but it can already be found at prices around BRL 2,000 Not yet released