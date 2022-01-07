Galaxy S22 Ultra has alleged leaked specs and accessories

After having its possible look “analyzed” in a video with a production test unit, the Galaxy S22 Ultra returns to the spotlight with the revelation of the supposed technical specs of its cameras. One of the most anticipated features by fans of the line, the set of sensors would have received special attention from Samsung and should not disappoint, if the new leak is correct.

Information indicates that the new top of the line from Samsung, which rescues the look of the “closed” Galaxy Note family, will have a 108 MP main sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an unprecedented technology called “Super Clear Lens” , which will supposedly prevent light-gathering failures in nighttime photographs and videos. In addition, the rumor suggests the presence of a 12 MP Ultrawide sensor, 10 MP Telephoto (3X) and a 10 MP (10X) Periscope.

In addition, the new leak also reinforces past rumors about the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s main specs, such as the Exynos 2200 processor — at least in the “international” variant — RAM memory availability of up to 12GB and storage of up to 512GB and battery of 5,000 mAh.

Supposed technical specifications of Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Source: Zaryab Khan via The Verge / Reproduction)Source: Zaryab Khan via The Verge

No charger in the box… again?

Perpetuating the controversial “fashion” started by Apple as early as 2020, it seems that Samsung will also not ship a suitable charger in the box of its main high-end. The theory is echoed by another leak, posted by insider Roland Quandt on Twitter, which reveals the case of a 45W wall adapter with a USB-C input.

Very realistically, the leaked image suggests that the Galaxy S22 Ultra should not receive a charger in its box, but that its charging capacity has been improved to up to 45W, compared to its predecessor. Approaching the supposed official announcement date, it remains to wait for Samsung’s position on the case.

Check out:

Samsung’s new 45W charger. (Source: Roland Quandt via The Verge / Reproduction)Source: Roland Quandt via The Verge