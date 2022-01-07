Gambler Son Copies Cross Tattoo On Beckham’s Neck And Divides Nets – Monet

+



The identical tattoos on the back of the necks of Romeo Beckham and David Beckham (Photo: Instagram/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old son of former football player David Beckham split social media when he revealed on Instagram that he had gotten a tattoo identical to a tattoo of his father. Like the former Manchester United and England national team athlete, the young Romeo Beckham tattooed a cross with wings on the back of his neck.

“Insane!” exclaimed Romeo in the caption of the photo he shared showing the tattoo. “Thank you, brother, Dr. Woo”, thanked the boy to the celebrity tattoo artist responsible for the work.

Romeo Beckham and David Beckham (Photo: Instagram)

A football player like his father, Romeo is an athlete for Fort Lauderdale CF, a third division club in the United States, belonging to the same group as Inter Miami CF, team of which David Beckham is one of the owners. He has six other tattoos identical to his father’s tattoos.

Romeo Beckham, son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, in action for Fort Lauderdale CF (Photo: Instagram)

“Like your father!”, found a person in the comment space of Romeo’s post showing the tattoo. “Stop those tattoos…” suggested another. “Be more creative, man,” asked a third. “Loved it!” someone else exclaimed.

David Beckham’s neck tattoo (Photo: Getty Images)

Also commenting on the post was musician Justin Bieber, who also has a tattoo identical to the Beckhams on the back of his neck: “I loved it, it was your father who inspired mine. It was great”.

Romeo Beckham’s post revealing his new tattoo, with Justin Bieber’s comment (Photo: Instagram)

Besides Romeo, David Beckham and his wife, singer and stylist Victoria Beckham, are parents of Brooklyn (22 years old), Cruz (16 years old) and Harper (10 years old). The former athlete was recently the target of jokes after being spotted tiptoeing to match Romeo on his family’s Christmas card.