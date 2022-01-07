GAMER TABLE, RAZER peripherals and more at CES 2022

We rotated by the Razer booth straight from Las Vegas and showed the news

Direct from the booth of Razer at CES 2022 we showcase the company’s releases, which include the Project Sophia, the first gamer table concept with integrated technology. Its great differential is its high modification capacity with up to 13 separate modules, providing more suitable spaces for working, playing or carrying out any other preferred activity.

Razer Project Sophia official page

Each module of the gamer table can be configured according to the user’s need. One will be able to organize secondary screens, monitoring and performance tools, peripherals, capture cards and many others. Monitor and speakers are also magnetically snap-on modules. Inside Project Sophia is a custom PCB board connected to state-of-the-art components such as twelfth-generation Intel processors and an Nvidia GPU.

The table is surrounded by LEDs that can be synced to the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem and comes equipped with a state-of-the-art 65-inch OLED screen that features self-illuminated pixels and the latest technologies As it’s still a concept, we don’t know details about possible availability and price. However, it’s interesting to see what might emerge in the world of hardware and games in the future.



Combined with the table is a gamer chair that promises to redefine what consumers want to find in a product in its category. Razer Enki Pro HyperSense brings a series of haptic sensors that promise to follow game events, making players feel part of them and have real-time responses to their actions.

In addition to the table, the company also updated its line of ultra-thin gaming notebooks, the Razer Buckets, with latest chips from Intel, with high-performance 12th generation Intel Core H-line processors, 30-series GeForce RTX chips and also new processors. AMD Ryzen.



Also new is that the company is bringing its Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology to smart homes. Through the new Razer Smart Home app, users will soon have the option to natively control and customize all of their PC-connected devices and mobile ecosystems.

