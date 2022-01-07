gasoline and diesel should become more expensive with stoppage in SP

Thousands of liters of fuel are accumulating in the tanks at the terminals at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, due to the standard operation of auditors from the Federal Revenue. The port of São Paulo is the main entry point for gasoline and diesel oil in the country. With the delay in the operation, import costs will rise and the bill may reach the final consumer, who will have to pay more for fuel, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

Since December 28, the products are not being sold because the auditors do not authorize the sale. This Thursday, the operation of the Revenue auditors also affected the circulation of trucks, causing a queue of more than 800 of them in the North of the country. They protest against the lack of provision in the Budget for the payment of extra bonuses to the category.

The fuel importers associated with the entity were not affected by the stoppage of the trucks, even because they are unable to withdraw their products from the ports.

“In addition to the rise in prices, the standard operation initiated by the tax auditors could lead to a shortage (of fuel) in January 2022, since national refineries are unable to meet national demand and imported volumes are necessary to complete the supply of diesel and gasoline for fuel distributors,” stated Abicom, in a statement.

A warning about the impacts on fuel prices and national supply was delivered by the entity to the Ministry of Economy this Thursday.

In the document, they also argue that the release of imported cargo, which is normally processed in one or two days, is already taking more than ten days. They also claim that the deadlines provided for in the normative instruction are not being met.