Gay activist loses case against Christian bakery | want

The legal battle against a company that refused to bake a cake in support of same-sex marriage ended on Thursday (6), when the European Court of Human Rights declared the action “inadmissible”. The story began when Gareth Lee, a member of the LGBTQIAP+ QueerSpace advocacy group, ordered a £36.50 (just over £235) cake from the Ashers bakery in Belfast in May 2014.

Administrators Daniel and Amy McArthur refused to grant the request because they disagreed with the phrase “support gay marriage” that should be written with coverage. In addition, the order also included the design of the characters Bert and Ernie in Sesame Street. The episode sparked a £251,000 (more than £1600) legal case to the Northern Ireland Equality Commission, while the Christian Institute covered £250,000 of legal fees for Ashers.

When the process began in 2014, same-gender marriage was not yet legal in Northern Ireland, and was not actually recognized until January 2020. The case reached the UK Supreme Court in 2018, which made the decision in favor of bakers. However, in a written decision today, the European court in Strasbourg rejected the complaint, ruling that by not appealing to the Convention on Human Rights in British courts, it had deprived the opportunity to address human rights issues.

The Christian Institute welcomed the decision of the Convention on Human Rights, saying it was “good news for freedom of expression, good news for Christians.” Mr Lee said he expected “a different result”, adding that he was “very frustrated because the core issues were not analyzed and judged fairly because of a technicality”. Ciaran Moynagh, lawyer for Gareth Lee, said he would consider opening a new court case under national law.