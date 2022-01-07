GD Legal Framework is sanctioned by Bolsonaro with two vetoes

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, with vetoes, PL 5,829 (Bill No. 5,829) this Thursday (6th). The document was published this Friday morning (07), in the Official Gazette of the Union, being registered as LAW No. 14,300.

At the end of December, the solar channel reported, first hand, that the Chief Executive would sanction the project on the same date.

The document creates its own legislation for the micro and mini-generation sector distributed in Brazil, attributing to ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency) the responsibility to consider technical, environmental and social attributes in the calculation of energy compensation.

The President’s two vetoes:

🔹 art. 11 § 3: Removed floating power plants from the enclosure of the power plant division into smaller units to meet the power limits for MMGD.

🔹 art. 28: It included distributed mini-generation projects as electricity generation infrastructure projects within the scope of REIDI and other programs.

Tassio Barboza, Deputy Secretary for Technical Affairs at INEL (National Institute of Clean Energy), assesses that the impacts of the decision in Article 11 should not be great. “The veto on floating plants is not positive for the sector, however, its impact is small, as these plants are mostly developed in very specific projects, generally research and development,” he said.

With regard to article 28, the secretary believes that the decision should have negative impacts for the sector. “INEL will work to overturn the veto that classified distributed mini-generation plants as electricity generation infrastructure projects, thereby facilitating access to credit for investors who also dream of a more renewable country”, he highlighted.