Genshin Impact’s Battle Pass is no longer cross-save with PlayStation; 60 Essential Gems code

According to users, after the new 2.4 update of Genshin Impact, players can no longer claim Battle Pass rewards on other platforms if the pass was originally purchased on PlayStation 4 or 5.

Genshin Impact features cross-save between PlayStation and PC, and prior to this update, the feature included Battle Pass rewards. So, PC and mobile gamers could redeem rewards even if their accounts were created on PlayStation.

Now, however, these players will need to redeem these rewards via the PlayStation Network. When attempting to claim Battle Pass rewards, players will be greeted with a message that says “Unable to collect using current platform. Use the platform on which you made the purchase”.

Retrieving rewards between PC and mobile still works, so this situation is a Sony issue.

Parallel to this, a new code is available to be redeemed: 9BPCJCQGHAWZ. You can do this in-game or through this website. It mainly offers 60 Essential Gems and 5 XP books.

