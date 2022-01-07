Gerrard is asked about Coutinho, even ‘inverts’ on a reporter and says what he thinks of Barcelona midfielder

Aston Villa’s current coach was the Brazilian’s partner for two and a half years at Liverpool

former companion of Philippe Coutinho at the Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, today coach of Aston Villa, spoke about the Brazilian midfielder. The legend of reds called the midfielder ‘special’, but avoided talking about a possible arrival at the English club and even gave a ‘reverse’ to the reporter.

The player revealed by the Vasco is quoted to leave the Barcelona in the current January transfer window. The Catalan club intends to reduce spending on the payroll, and a midfielder’s departure is welcomed.

“I don’t think you get the nickname ‘The Magician’ if you’re not a special football player.“, said Gerrard.

“If you take a look at your Wikipedia page, you’ll see a serial winner wherever you’ve gone. He has 63 games for Brazil, played for Barcelona and was amazing at Liverpool.

“He (Coutinho) is someone for whom I have incredible respect, but I don’t want to add any speculation because he belongs to Barcelona.”

“I have nothing but positive things to say about the player. He’s a friend of mine, so if I ask the questions, I can speak for as long as you like. But if you’re trying to tie that to any speculation or catch me, you’re going to have a long afternoon“, finished.

Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho celebrating Liverpool goal Getty Images

Aston Villa’s next commitment will be against the Manchester United, next Monday (10), at 4:55 pm, at Old Trafford for the third round of the FA Cup. The clash will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.