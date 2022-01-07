Gil do Vigor is diagnosed with covid-19 for the second time

Economist Gil do Vigor, 30, has just joined the list of Brazilian celebrities recently infected by covid-19. Living in the United States to attend a postgraduate course, the ex-BBB revealed through his social networks that he also tested positive for the disease.

“Hi, folks!!! I tested positive for covi-19, but I’m fine and with mild symptoms. I’m in isolation and soon I’ll be 100%. Take care, wear a mask and GET VACCINE! Vaccines save and help to reduce the effects of the virus on the body!!”, he announced on Twitter.

Through a video published along with the message, Gil gave more details about his symptoms and how he discovered the disease.

“A few days ago I had a little cough, a little discomfort… I went to the pharmacy, did a quick test, which was negative, I returned home calm… But, for reasons of conscience, I decided to do the PCR test, which is more complete. Last night I went to the hospital and the result was positive,” he explained.

“I want to come by then to let everyone know that it is important to get vaccinated. I have mild symptoms, thank God, because I was vaccinated against covid. I took both doses and I’m just waiting to take the booster dose”, he also advised the ‘vigorous’.

Gil added that this is not his first experience with the virus. “I already had a covid last year, as soon as this pandemic started. I was sick, I had respiratory problems, I thought I was going to die… But thanks to God now, because of the two vaccines, the symptoms were mild.”