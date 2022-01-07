Gil do Vigor is with Covid-19 and blames a woman’s kiss | Column Fabia Oliveira

Gil do Vigor participated in the program ‘Mais Você’ this Thursday (6) with the painting ‘Tá Lascado’ and the economist from Pernambuco presented himself from home, as he is with Covid-19. In a conversation with Ana Maria Braga, before having the result in his hands, the ex-BBB said that he believed he had caught the coronavirus after having kissed a woman.

“Ana, you don’t know what happened, let me tell you? So, I don’t really like kissing girls, right? Who do I like to kiss? The vigorous ones. But a girl asked me to kiss her, for us to kiss her. Then I said: ‘Then I said: ‘Oh, it’s okay, right?’. Then she tested positive for Covid. Then I said: ‘See? If it was a male, I wouldn’t have tested it’!” joked the ex-BBB.

Gil even mocked that the universe had warned him not to kiss a woman. “Oh Lord, it’s been so long since I kissed a woman in my life. Then I took it, tested it. I tested the Influenza (flu), which is also important, and it was negative. And Covid is coming out now. I’ve already done two Covid tests and both came back negative, but as I’m very caught, I think it’s important to be more sure”, explained Gil, who admitted that he had some symptoms such as body pain and cough.

Shortly after participating in ‘Mais Você’, he made a video confirming the coronavirus. “I tested positive for Covid-19, but I’m fine and with mild symptoms. I’m still in isolation and soon I’ll be 100%. Take care, wear a mask and get vaccinated. Vaccines save and help reduce the effects of the virus on the body!!