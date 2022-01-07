Globo makes a mystery about the leader’s room and explains the decoration of the new house · TV News

Still without revealing photos or videos, Globo explained how the BBB22’s house will be decorated. The reality show residency will be inspired by “everything that shone in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s”, with neons scattered throughout the house and lots of colors. The network also reinforced one of the mysteries of the season: will it have the leader’s room?

In videos released by director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, and by presenter Tadeu Schmidt, there was already an indication of a change in the bigwig’s room. As indicated, the room still exists, but it is no longer near the house’s garden.

The statement released by Globo this Friday (7) informs that the decoration of the mansion was inspired by a “pre-BBB” era. The anonymous and famous of the 2022 edition will live in an environment that will be of affectionate memory for the elderly and may arouse a feeling of doubtful taste in the “new ones”.

The idea is “to get a taste of what was the trend and fashion in the past”. The BBB22 monsters will also be inspired by what rocked before the 2000s. Read the explanation below:

The public will recognize typical items, present in the grandmother’s and mother’s houses, and inspired by films and TV shows that marked an era. From classic video games, to jukebox and arcade machines, from rock to pop, so emblematic: trends dominate the new home.

The themes of each room and the details of the living room, bathroom and kitchen have not yet been revealed by the broadcaster. BBB22 opens in ten days, on January 17th.