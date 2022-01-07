Globo News presenter cries when reporting a child’s death by covid-19 – E-mails

Globo News presenter Aline Midlej gets emotional when talking about a child who died of covid-19 Photo: Reproduction/Globo News

Amidst the discussion about vaccination against Covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old, the journalist Aline Midlej was moved when talking to a doctor who lost his daughter to coronavirus.

Alicia, age 7, died of the virus in January 2021, in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

During the Newspaper of ten, at Globe News, the presenter remembered her niece, who is the same age as the health professional’s daughter.

“I’m sorry about your report. My niece is your daughter’s age. I’m sorry,” said Aline Midlej, her voice choked and unable to hold back her tears. A few seconds later, she was back in conversation with the specialist.

The images went viral and internet users commented on the news.

“What a beautiful, strong, courageous and necessary testimony from Dr. Rodolfo, a doctor on the front line of the fight against covid and who lost his daughter. The emotion, Aline’s cry is the cry of all of us”, wrote a follower on Twitter. “If the pain seems immeasurable just by listening, I can’t even imagine what this father is feeling,” blurted another.

Watch the video:

Aline Midlej, presenter of “Jornal das Dez” on GloboNews, cried live during an interview with doctor Rodolfo Aparecido da Silva, father who lost his daughter Alicia as a result of covid-19 during the month of January 2021. https:/ /t.co/w6oISmIEMQ — Marciano Brito (@MarcianoBrito13) January 7, 2022

Aline Midlej couldn’t hold back her tears when she heard the doctor’s report that she lost her 7-year-old daughter to covid. if the pain seems immeasurable just by listening i can’t even imagine what this father is feeling #J10 #GloboNews — Thi (@meunomenaoejose) January 7, 2022