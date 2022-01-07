GM displays Silverado Electric; Equinox and Blazer will also have powertrain

General Motors took advantage of CES 2022, the world’s largest technology fair, to present the first 100% electric Chevrolet Silverado, which hits the market as a 2024 model.

Made from scratch, it has a distinct design from the currently sold model, as GM says it was “sculpted to efficiently direct air under the side of the body, significantly reducing drag and turbulence.”

So the pickup – which will only be available in a twin-cab configuration – is expected to have one of the lowest drag coefficients in its class. The car has a luggage compartment measuring 1,803 mm. However, with extra space after opening doors on both sides, Silverado has 3,302mm of cargo space available.

The Silverado EV hits the market in the spring of the northern hemisphere in 2023, will offer in its base version 517 horsepower, 85.0 kgfm of torque and will be able to tow 3,629 kg – a number that will be increased by a later Chevrolet package to 9,072 kg .

Two versions will be released: WT and RST. The second is the top, with a four-wheel drive system with a twin engine producing 673 hp and 107.6 kgfm. With that, the pickup goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Its autonomy will be 644 km, with the first edition expected to reach the market for US$ 105 thousand (R$ 600 thousand). The Super Cruise semi-autonomous steering system is also included.

Chevrolet said it is now accepting reservations for the model on its North American website.

In addition to Silverado, GM also confirmed that Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox will gain their model 2024 electric versions in 2023. The three models will be based on General Motors’ scalable Ultium platform, with floor-mounted batteries in a modular skateboard-style architecture.

The Equinox will be an all-new model, hitting the market at a price of $30,000 (BRL 171,000) – aimed at fighting the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

