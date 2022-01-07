government can let doctors work together







The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga Photo: Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil/Estadão

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the government will meet this Friday, 7th, with health secretaries to discuss, among other topics, the possibility of reduction of quarantine for health professionals who test positive for covid-19, what would make it possible for them to work themselves contaminated. Queiroga stated that Brazil “possibly” can adopt the conduct, establishing a five day quarantine for health professionals who are asymptomatic. Currently, the recommendation of the paste for those who have been contaminated, with or without symptoms, is to stay in isolation for two weeks.

“Of course, it is being studied in the technical area,” stated the minister, in an interview in front of the ministry’s headquarters, in Brasília. According to Queiroga, both the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, its acronym in English) and countries like France already adopt the shorter period of quarantine for those who are asymptomatic. The measure was adopted at first to prevent the license of doctors or other health professionals from compromising work in hospitals at a time when there is high demand caused by the new variant of covid, Ômicron.

With regard to the new variant, Queiroga said that “the signs point to less serious cases”, which can be observed in other countries, but that only in three or four weeks will the potential for lethality of the variant be evaluated. This Thursday, Brazil registered the first death of a patient contaminated by Ômicron, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO).

The minister also reinforced the need to expand actions in relation to influenza (flu), given the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the country, in addition to expanding testing, especially in the North region, which has lower vaccination coverage and the system “chronically weaker” health condition. According to Queiroga, the folder should increase the offer of tests.

A group of more than 2,000 mayors sent an official letter to the Ministry of Health asking for help to deal with the rise in cases of covid-19 and flu. In the document, the municipalities request support on three fronts: expansion of rapid testing for covid, the outpatient service structure and the stock of anti-flu drugs.

In response, this Friday, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, informed that there will be reinforcement in testing and stressed the importance of prioritizing primary care. The Ministry of Health will distribute another 6 million tests of the antigen type to municipalities next week, out of a total of 30 million by the end of January

Minister defends canceling carnival, but criticizes vaccine passport

About the cancellation of the carnival in several states, Queiroga declared that the ministry never stimulated “great events”. The minister also criticized the vaccination passport again. According to Queiroga, before Ômicron, several regions planned “big parties” for New Year’s Eve and Carnival, using as an argument the adoption of the vaccination passport. “Health passport is not a safe-conduct to make these big festive gatherings,” he said.

According to the minister, the interest of the ministry, instead of holding big festivities, is that the economy “doesn’t stop”, so for the government, “it is very easy” to defend its position against this type of event “because it has always been the government’s position.”