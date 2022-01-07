Government emphasizes that RNA vaccine does not generate genetic modification – News

In a technical note sent to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19, Secovid (Extraordinary Department for Combating Covid-19), of the Ministry of Health, made a series of clarifications on the subject, refuting the possibility that vaccines with RNA technology cause some type of genetic modification.

“MRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines are incapable of integrating the human genome and genetic modification”, he stressed. Secovid considers that health professionals need to equip themselves with technical knowledge to combat fake news, which lead the population to have doubts and mistrust in relation to RNA technology.

To reinforce the argument, the note cites a review study that refutes the possibility of changes in DNA, reiterating that there is no interaction between cytosolic mRNA and the genome, and, therefore, mRNA vaccines remain outside the core of the cell.

“The mRNA vaccine is non-infectious and is not an integration platform with almost no potential risk of insertional mutagenesis,” explained the secretariat in the note. In her opening speech during a public hearing to discuss the immunization of children last Tuesday (4), secretary Rosana Leite read a text in which she highlighted the same information.

In the note, Secovid further noted that “gene silencing is unlikely to occur, since protein expression is independent of the promoter.” “Although mRNA vaccines are clinically effective and safe, the main advantage of this platform is its scalable production capacity in an extremely short period. Thus, mRNA vaccines are an attractive response option for the Covid-19 pandemic”, he defended.

The folder also explained that, given the Covid-19 variants, the “possibility of changes in mRNA can be performed to increase the stability of these vaccines.” “The nature of the mRNA platform allows for rapid reformulation to efficiently adapt to sudden changes in virus strains,” he explained. Last Wednesday, in a public hearing, Rosana Leite said that the messenger RNA vaccine platform is an innovative technology.

“They [as vacinas com RNA mensageiro] they had been studied for decades, and the scientific promise was realized against Covid. Pfizer and Moderna were the first to introduce the messenger RNA vaccine, completed all stages of clinical trials and received a license for use. Messenger RNA vaccine is non-infectious and is not an integration platform with almost no potential risk of insertional mutagenesis,” he said.