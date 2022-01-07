Government thinks elderly who took eight doses of vaccine to covid-19

An elderly Indian man rose to prominence after taking at least eight doses of covid-19 vaccine in 2021. The case of Brahmdeo Mandal, 65, was discovered last week by Madhepura city authorities when he presented for immunization again.

According to information released by the police, Mandal said that he was given at least 11 immunizations with the purpose of alleviating chronic pain in his body.

In an interview with the BBC, Mandal justified: “After taking the doses, my body aches disappeared. I used to have pain in my knees and walked with a cane. Not now. I feel fine.” He also stated that he did not notice any hostile effects after the overdose.

Local health authorities are looking into how the patient got these doses and whether there were any irregularities in the vaccination system.

“We’ve already found evidence that he received eight doses in four places. We still don’t know how this happened. It seems that there was a failure in the portal with the data on vaccinated. We are also investigating whether there was negligence on the part of employees at the vaccination posts.” said to the BBC Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Health representative of Madhepura.

Brahmdeo Mandal also said that he visited several vaccination posts on different dates using the same data, such as vaccination card and cell phone number. However, investigations revealed that he presented different identity cards to health professionals.

Mandal revealed that he wrote down on a paper all the immunizations he took, however, certain inconsistencies were identified in the registry, which shows a lower number of doses that the elderly person claims to have taken and higher than what was reported by health authorities.

His first dose was administered on February 13th, in the district of Puraini, and the second at the same location on March 13th. Mandal took his third dose at his village health center, Orai, on May 19. The fourth injection took place in Bhupendra Bhagat on the 16th of June. He later received the fifth dose at Puraini Badi-Hat on 24 July. The sixth was held at the local shrine of Nath Baba on August 31st. The seventh and eighth doses took place at the Bari Hat school on September 11 and 22, respectively. And the ninth in a post at Kalasan PHC on September 24th.

Since January of last year, India has specially administered two locally manufactured vaccines: Covishield and Covaxin. The immunizers are applied in two doses. The first with an interval of 12 to 16 weeks and the second from four to six weeks.