Grêmio wins Castanhal and qualifies for the Copa São Paulo

Grêmio beat Castanhal 2-0, today (6), for the second round of group 10 of the Copa São Paulo, in Jaú. The result guarantees the Tricolor in the next stage of the tournament. The goals were scored by Kauan Kelvin and Gustavo Martins.

The result keeps the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the lead. With six points, the phase advance is defined. Castanhal is second in the bracket, with three points.

In the last round, Grêmio will face XV de Jaú. Castanhal will get the Mixto. The games are scheduled for Sunday (9).

Kauan Kelvin is speed weapon

The highlight of the match was Kauan Kelvin. The Gremista speed striker created many problems for the rival defense, scored a goal and almost scored another in a long shot.

guild dominates the game

Grêmio dominated the game from the start. With personal victories, whether in technique or strength, the team from Rio Grande do Sul created the main chances of the match.

Not only Castanhal, but something that also hindered the Porto Alegre team was the pitch. The field, full of flaws, made faster domains impossible and caused lost balls repeatedly.

The Grêmio team that started the game was: Thiago Beltrame; Lucas Kawan, Gustavo Martins, Gustavo Marins and Cuiabano; Pedro Cuiabá, Rubens, Gabriel Silva and Kaká; Kaua Kelvin and Kevin.

Coach Luis Eduardo did not give up two attackers and set up the midfield with offensive composure. There were still plays by the sides and good creations, stopped by the lawn or by the rival defense.

Almost a goal from behind midfield

A kick from the back of midfield almost turned into a great goal for Grêmio. Gustavo Marins hit hard — to get the ball away from the defense — the ball went towards the goal, but bounced and went over Xandão’s goal. It almost ends up being a great goal. “I tried to get the ball out and I was almost happy to score,” Gustavo Marins said after the game.

Confusion at the back?

With a pair of defenders formed by Gustavo Marins and Gustavo Martins, a mess would be normal, right? But Grêmio defenders explained how to understand each other.

“I already told him to change his name, but he doesn’t want to,” joked Marins. “We get more nicknames. I’m Carioca, he’s Japa,” said Martins.

game timeline

Grêmio opened the scoring at 33 of the first half. After a mess from Castanhal’s defense, the ball was not well away and was left to Kauan Kelvin, who hit hard and scored. In the final minutes of the second half, Gustavo Martins headed the second.