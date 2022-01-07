Guilherme puts the police behind Rose; know why· TV news

After discovering the past affair between Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Mateus Solano), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will play “detective cuckold” in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. He’ll come up with an outlandish plan to bust his wife with the player and even put the police in the middle of the story in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The doctor will have discovered the secret of the former model when he finds a photo that proves that she and the player were lovers. Angered, he will try to confront her, but will be manipulated by his mother, Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) to go another way — the shrew will have been responsible for planting the image, in order to spoil her son’s marriage.

The surgeon will decide to eat around the edges and will hire Chief Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) to investigate all of Rose’s steps. The arrogant one will even provide his wife’s appointment times to help the “detective” on the mission.

Despite wanting to be a strategist, Guilherme will not be able to hold back his jealousy and will throw some indirections to the woman when talking about Neném. The two will have an argument, but he won’t reveal that he already knows the whole truth.

The doctor will even think about accepting an invitation to have lunch at the house of Tina (Agnes Brichta), daughter of Neném who is dating Tigrão (Matheus Abreu), heir of the doctor. At the chapter set to air on January 15th , he will be categorical with Nunes when he says he will bust Rose and Neném.

The More Life the Better! entered the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, because of the security protocols that were adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Afterwards, the channel will premiere at 7pm the plot Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. In it, Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado will play doubles who will venture into secret missions.

