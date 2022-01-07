‘Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts’: Emma Watson gives the BEST ANSWER to confusion with photo of Emma Roberts in her place; Understand!

‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ arrived at the catalog of HBO Max on the first day of 2022 and won over fans around the world for its intimate and very nostalgic character.

However, there was a serious error in assembling the documentary, as a photo of Emma Roberts (‘American Horror Story’) was used in place of Emma Watson, interpreter of Hermione Granger, as they talked about the actress’ childhood.

The slip occurs after five minutes and 50 seconds of the feature.

On your Instagram profile, Watson he decided to comment on what had happened, but he faced the situation with great humor and kindness when sharing the photo of Roberts and write:

“I wasn’t that cute.”

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

Now, in an official statement to Entertainment Weekly, the producers of ‘Back to Hogwarts’ confirmed the misunderstanding and revealed that a new version will be released soon on the platform. streaming.

“Well observed, fans of ‘Harry Potter’!”, says the statement. “You brought our attention to an error in the assembly of a photograph without a caption. New version coming soon”.

What a way! The ‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ special used a photo of Emma Roberts by mistake while telling a little more about Emma Watson’s past. The error happens in the 5 minutes and 50 seconds, when Watson says he was 8 years old when the 1st book was released. pic.twitter.com/ORjIz3JRBz — CinePOP (@cinepop) January 2, 2022

Despite the mistake, the special won over the audience that grew up with the witch saga.

On social media, Internet users and fans of Universo Mágico commented on the emotional content of the production, saying that they couldn’t hold back their tears and that they were very happy with the reunion of the cast.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Harry Potter reunion for me was like a hug you get from someone who has done you great in the past but walked away for life. It’s that hug that warms you, renews you, reminds you of incredible moments, friendships made and how much you loved having that. — Thiego Novais (@thiegonovais) January 2, 2022

First movie/documentary of 2022 watched and it was more than special for me that I grew up being Potterhead. WHAT A WONDER WAS THIS 20 YEAR CELEBRATION OF HARRY POTTER: BACK TO HOGWARTS. I’m very emotional. pic.twitter.com/3B5JTYlF37 — Cid Andin (@CidAndin20) January 2, 2022

back at hogwarts made me cry and give me goosebumps fuck you i love so much — Gabdsn (@gabidsn) January 2, 2022

Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts proves the strength and chemistry this trio has and continues to have after 20 years. Even with the distance and the occupation with new projects, the love and connection they have for each other is noticeable…. pic.twitter.com/CvDcjyl9CO — Savio Scheidemann (@savio_scheidema) January 2, 2022

I FINISHED WATCHING BACK TO HOGWARTS NOW, I CRY SO MUCH PQP — ju !¡ jake wheeler is my babe (@catravirus) January 2, 2022

I’ve watched it twice already back to hogwarts and cried both times my god — she loves control (@clcamren) January 2, 2022

Watching “Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts”.

Beautiful production from HBO.

I wonder what a thrill it is for fans of the series.

They received a gift early in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VlUBPEfRsI — Lorena_S.Coim_27 ​​(@LorenaCoim) January 2, 2022

I watched Harry Potter Back at Hogwarts and nothing moved me more than to see Emma Watson emotional and venting about when she thought about giving up everything… Emma I love you! Hermione will always have her priority place in my heart! 🥺🤍 — SON OF BEYONCÉ 🐝 (@iamfaelbraz) January 2, 2022

⚡Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts is too perfect ❤️ — a new person 🤡 (@hi_i_am_a_ana) January 2, 2022

Am I crying over the back to Hogwarts special? Perhaps

is part — Br¤nd¤n¿ (@ana_brandani) January 2, 2022

the special gathers Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with the director Chris Columbus and other cast and creative team members as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time since ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2‘.

Previously, Watson was moved when talking for the first time about the production.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started to tell… BUT I KNEW IT WELL!!! And I still know Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support after the last movie. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for striving to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

I still miss the crew that made these movies all the time. Thanks for all your hard work too – I know your contributions are sometimes forgotten.

Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which airs on New Year’s Day, January 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊”, she wrote.

The special also brings Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, between others.