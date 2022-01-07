‘Harry Potter: Back at Hogwarts’: Emma Watson gives the BEST ANSWER to confusion with photo of Emma Roberts in her place; Understand!

‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ arrived at the catalog of HBO Max on the first day of 2022 and won over fans around the world for its intimate and very nostalgic character.

However, there was a serious error in assembling the documentary, as a photo of Emma Roberts (‘American Horror Story’) was used in place of Emma Watson, interpreter of Hermione Granger, as they talked about the actress’ childhood.

The slip occurs after five minutes and 50 seconds of the feature.

On your Instagram profile, Watson he decided to comment on what had happened, but he faced the situation with great humor and kindness when sharing the photo of Roberts and write:

“I wasn’t that cute.”

Now, in an official statement to Entertainment Weekly, the producers of ‘Back to Hogwarts’ confirmed the misunderstanding and revealed that a new version will be released soon on the platform. streaming.

“Well observed, fans of ‘Harry Potter’!”, says the statement. “You brought our attention to an error in the assembly of a photograph without a caption. New version coming soon”.

Despite the mistake, the special won over the audience that grew up with the witch saga.

On social media, Internet users and fans of Universo Mágico commented on the emotional content of the production, saying that they couldn’t hold back their tears and that they were very happy with the reunion of the cast.

Check out some of the reactions below:

the special gathers Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with the director Chris Columbus and other cast and creative team members as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time since ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2‘.

Previously, Watson was moved when talking for the first time about the production.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started to tell… BUT I KNEW IT WELL!!! And I still know Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support after the last movie. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for striving to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

I still miss the crew that made these movies all the time. Thanks for all your hard work too – I know your contributions are sometimes forgotten.

Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which airs on New Year’s Day, January 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️ Lots to look forward to. 😊”, she wrote.

The special also brings Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, between others.

