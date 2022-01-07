Has arrived! Samsung Starts Release Update for Android 12 with One UI 4.0 for Galaxy S10 Lite

The software department at Samsung started to release, in this first week of 2022, the update for the Android 12 with the One UI 4.0 interface for the SM-G770F identification model of the Galaxy S10 Lite. According to information from the website SamMobile, which specializes in the South Korean brand, the new firmware version is identified as G770FXS6FULA and includes the December 2021 security package for the system.

At the moment, owners of Galaxy S10 Lite from Spain have already reported the availability of the update, but the expectation is that all markets in which the Samsung model is sold receive the update in the next few days or weeks. To check if your model already has the new firmware version available, just open your phone’s “Settings” application, then click “Software Update” and tap “Download and install”, or you can wait for the notification arrival.

One UI 4.0 updates the interface of most Samsung apps and also adds new customization options. Android 12 is expected to be the latest major OS update for the model, but the security packages must continue. THE Galaxy S10 Lite is the cheapest version of the top smartphone series from Samsung’s line. The model was succeeded about a year later by the popular Galaxy S20 FE after the brand started to adopt the nomenclature Fan Edition. Is the update now available for your device? Tell us in the comments below!