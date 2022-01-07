‘He knew Portuguese’ · TV News

Widowed by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021), Edgar Moura Brasil resurrected this Thursday (6) a feud between her husband and Walcyr Carrasco. The decorator criticized the author of Verdades Secretas 2: “Walcyr Carrasco, goodbye never. For those who were the best, had the best dialogue and knew Portuguese.”

The decorator’s comment refers to a message left by Carrasco on the day of Braga’s death, in October 2021: “Goodbye, Gilberto Braga”. The answer, however, only came today.

“Walcyr Carrasco, goodbye, never. For whoever was the best, had the best dialogue and knew Portuguese, the psychology of the characters and will always be remembered, that word doesn’t exist. On the other hand…”, he wrote.

Moura Brasil also took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it on his Instagram profile with the following caption: “No comments, for a good understanding…”

Author of soap operas such as Escrava Isaura (1976), Vale Tudo (1988), Anos Rebeldes (1992) and Celebridade (2003), Gilberto Braga died at the age of 75. He is considered one of the main authors of national dramaturgy.

His last work on television, however, was the unsuccessful Babylon (2015). He was battling Alzheimer’s syndrome and died after being hospitalized due to an infection caused after a perforation in his esophagus.

Walcyr Carrasco is the owner of numerous TV hits, such as Chocolate com Pimenta (2003), Alma Gêmea (2006), Amor à Vida (2013), O Outros Lado do Paraíso (2018) and A Dona do Pedaço (2019). However, the screenwriter hardly pleases the specialized critics, who constantly point out holes and exaggerations in his works.

The author’s most recent work is Verdades Secretas 2, available on Globoplay. As usual, the work made noise among the public, having one of the largest audiences in the history of the streaming service, but it displeased critics.

Check out the post in which Edgar Moura Brasil detonates Walcyr Carrasco: