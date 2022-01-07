Health professional vents about queues at health units; see – WAVE WELLS

“Today we are going to talk about complaints. When you go clubbing, there’s a line to get in, there’s a line for the bathroom, there’s a line for drinks, a line to go out and you don’t complain.”

That is how the nursing technician from Poços de Caldas, Isaias Freitas, vents in a video that has already gained a lot of repercussion on social networks.

With an increase in cases in the city, there is a large number of people queuing for care at health facilities. Professionals who work on the front lines against Covid-19 complain of complaints and even contempt by people in flu syndrome outpatient clinics and emergency care units in hospitals in the city.

“I’m not saying that everyone caught up with the club. But those who didn’t catch the ballad, the coronavirus doesn’t visit at home. So when you are at the hospital, you respect me and respect that you are working there”, says the professional in the video. After the publication, during the work, Isaias tested positive for the virus.

In Poços, this week alone, from Monday to Wednesday,5 there were 325 positive cases.

With the increase in the number of consultations for cases of flu syndrome, the Hospital de Campanha and Margarita Morales are being reinforced.

