Health provides Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid for children aged 0 to 4 years – 06/01/2022 – Balance and Health

The Ministry of Health provides in a contract with Pfizer the possibility of purchasing doses for children aged 0 to 4 years if the vaccine is approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Pfizer intends to ask Anvisa to use the vaccine in children aged 0 to 4 years. Currently, the use is approved by the regulatory agency in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The information is contained in a document from the Ministry of Health sent to the STF (Supreme Court) on Wednesday (5).

The Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, who signs the manifestation, explained to the Supreme that the contract includes possible adaptations of the original product to cover mutations or variants and new formulations, including pediatric doses.

In this sense, he said that there should be a dispensation of immunizing agents to vaccinate children aged 0 to 4 years and from 5 to 11 years old when the pharmaceutical company has authorization from Anvisa.

According to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) it is estimated that the country has 14.6 million children aged 0 to 4 years.

“[O Ministério da Saúde] signaled yet [à Pfizer], that in relation to the dispensing of vaccines to immunize children from zero to four and from five to eleven years old, as soon as the pharmacist obtained authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency – ANVISA to immunize these age groups, it should prioritize deliveries to meet those public”, points out the document.

Pediatric doses will be delivered through a government contract to receive 100 million vaccines from Pfizer in 2022, which can be expanded to 150 million units. The purchase cost R$ 6.96 billion, in other words, around R$ 69 per dose.

On December 28, the amendment to the contract was signed to cover the doses for the age group from 5 to 11 years old.

Ministry members said that a new additive will have to be signed for the doses intended for children from 0 to 4 years if Anvisa approves the immunizing agent for this audience.

In a recent interview, the president of Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Díez, told the leaf that the pharmaceutical company intends to present to Anvisa the application for authorization to use the Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years.

On December 16, Anvisa approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday (5) that children from 5 to 11 years old will receive the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 without the need for a prescription .

The Ministry of Health also announced that it should receive by March at least 20 million pediatric doses from Pfizer against Covid-19, enough to immunize about half of the population of children aged 5 to 11 years.

The government expects to receive 3.7 million doses by the end of January. The units will be distributed proportionally to the states and the Federal District, responsible for applying the immunizing agent.

According to the folder, the first flight with Pfizer vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Brazil on January 13th. The batch will have 1.248 million doses. Delivery must take place at ​Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP).

The manifestation signed by Rodrigo Cruz and other documents on the matter were sent by the AGU to the STF this Wednesday night, within the deadline stipulated by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski for this measure.

The magistrate is the rapporteur of requests from opposition parties to the Bolsonaro government for the vaccination of children against Covid-19 to be included in the PNI.

After analyzing the documents and considering the announcement made by the ministry, Lewandowski concluded that the requests from opponents of the Planalto Palace had lost their purpose.