Hernanes announces career break to pay attention to family

Midfielder Hernanes, who played for Sport last season, and idol of São Paulo, announced on his social networks that he will not renew his contract with Leão da Ilha or return to Brazil at first.
According to the publication of the 36-year-old player, he needs to pay ‘special attention’ to his family — as while the player was in China and Brazil, his children remained in Italy.
The athlete revealed that during this period away from the pitch, he will rethink his career.
In 2021, defending São Paulo and Sport, Hernanes played in 28 matches and scored only one goal.
Check out the Prophet’s full message:
Good afternoon everyone, I would like to confirm through this post the news that were published there in Brazil and Italy, which were published by the press, as I really came to the decision not to return to Brazil for the time being, nor to renew the contract with Sport Club do Recife and I’m sorry about that, but right now I need to pay special attention to my children who have been away since 2017; I went to play in China then I came back to Brazil I went to China again and then I came back to Brazil and they stayed here in Italy; The longing is great and the moment is important; So right now I want to prioritize being closer to them! And take this time to think about my career and my life with peace of mind! Once again, I want to thank Sport Club do Recife for all the directors, coach Gustavo Florentim and the coaching staff who would like to count on my work; to the players for the partnership and especially to the fans for their support and affection; but at that moment my priority changed as i informed above! I am always grateful for the affection of everyone’s supporters and at this moment, especially, for their understanding. With esteem Hernanes, the prophet.