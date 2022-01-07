Hernanes announces career break to pay attention to family

Midfielder Hernanes, who played for Sport last season, and idol of São Paulo, announced on his social networks that he will not renew his contract with Leão da Ilha or return to Brazil at first.

According to the publication of the 36-year-old player, he needs to pay ‘special attention’ to his family — as while the player was in China and Brazil, his children remained in Italy.

The athlete revealed that during this period away from the pitch, he will rethink his career.

In 2021, defending São Paulo and Sport, Hernanes played in 28 matches and scored only one goal.

Check out the Prophet’s full message: