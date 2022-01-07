Hernanes thanks Sport and postpones return to Brazil to prioritize family in Italy: “I’ve been away” | sport

Sport confirmed the non-renewal of the contract with Hernanes at the beginning of the week. Now, however, the attacking midfielder has spoken out for the first time on the case. In a publication on social networks, he thanked the Pernambuco club and confirmed his stay in Italy to prioritize the family.

CLICK HERE to see more Sport news

– I would like to confirm the news that was published, as I really came to the decision not to return to Brazil for the time being, nor to renew my contract with Sport Club do Recife and I am sorry for that. But right now I need to pay special attention to my children who have been away since 2017.

Hernanes remains in Italy, postpones definition of the future, and Sport rules out contract renewal

1 of 1 Hernanes with his family in Italy — Photo: Reproduction Hernanes with his family in Italy — Photo: Reproduction

Hernanes rediscovers his origins in Sport and Recife: “The quality of the fruit is determined by the root”

Hernanes had been contacted by Sport in December 2021, when the club showed interest in renewing its contract. The midfielder, however, asked for time to decide his own future in this new season. The decision was even postponed in the last week of the year.

On January 4th, finally, an outcome was reached: Hernanes said he needed more time and Sport ruled out the renewal of the relationship now at the beginning of the year. The 08 shirt, therefore, leaves the club after 17 matches played – during the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals.

– Once again, I want to thank Sport Club do Recife, the entire board, coach Gustavo Florentín and the coaching staff who would like to count on my work; to the players for the partnership and especially to the fans for their support and affection; but at that moment my priority changed.

Hernanes says he is frustrated with the takedown and praises Sport’s victory thinking about 2022: “Hope”

Check the full statement

I would like to confirm the news that was published, as I really decided not to return to Brazil for the time being, nor to renew my contract with Sport Club do Recife and I am sorry for that. But right now I need to pay special attention to my children who have been away since 2017.

I went to play in China, then I came back to Brazil, I went to China again and then I came back to Brazil and they stayed here in Italy;

The longing is great and the moment is important; so right now I want to prioritize being closer to them!

And take this time to think about my career and my life with peace of mind!

Once again, I want to thank Sport Club do Recife, the entire board, coach Gustavo Florentín and the coaching staff who would like to count on my work; to the players for the partnership and especially to the fans for their support and affection; but at that moment my priority changed as i informed above!

I’m always grateful for the affection, the support of everyone and at this moment, mainly, the understanding.