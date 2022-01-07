Hideo Kojima works on “AAA Everyone Will Want to Play”

Hideo Kojima is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and always has a new idea to surprise his fans. Previously, the game designer reported that he was working on a “big project” and a “new and challenging” project. Now, he said that “everyone will want to play” his new AAA.

Talking to the Japanese radio NHK (via “Genki_JPN“), the dev also revealed that he is involved in the production of an anime, in addition to highlighting the difficulty of continuing the project due to the new wave of COVID-19. As for the title that “everyone will want to play”, he didn’t provide details.

The radio special features many piano versions of classic game music whilst discussing their composition!

Kojima also said he wants to create a “Piano Man” in one of his games but hasn’t found the chance to put the character in a game yet! 😂 — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022

first tweet — Hideo Kojima appeared on the NHK Radio special “Wonderful World of Game Music” and gave some details about what he’s been working on! A AAA title that everyone will want to play!

You want to make a smaller project that isn’t an open world or a shooter.

Also said that Kojima Productions is producing an anime! second tweet — The radio special featured many versions of classical piano game songs as they discussed their compositions! Kojima also said that he wants to create a “Piano Man” in one of his projects, but hasn’t found the chance to put the character in a game yet!

Hideo Kojima will move into a new phase of a “radical project”

Kojima remains very mysterious about his endeavors, but even offers minor updates here and there. Last Monday (3), the dev said he will enter the new phase of a “radical project”. Know more!