High in cases of Covid and influenza removes crew from Azul and already affects flights | Economy

The increase in Covid and influenza cases across the country begins to impact Azul’s flights and operations . The airline has been the leader in passenger transport in Brazil in the last 12 months, according to data from the National Air Transport Agency ( Anac ).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“In recent days, we have started to be affected by a high number of medical layoffs, both in the flight group and in our ground teams, Azulcenter [central de atendimento da empresa] and other administrative areas. As a result, the next few days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation,” said on Wednesday (5) the company’s president, John Rodgerson, in a statement distributed to employees what the g1 had access.

The layoffs are due to the need to isolate crew members with flu-like illnesses such as Covid-19, amid the advance of the omicron variant and the H3N2 influenza virus.

Azul’s text also says that the high number of medical layoffs “is affecting several sectors of the economy, not only in Brazil, but in other countries”. Rodgerson reinforces the fact that the company does not have any internal crew due to the vaccination and the fact that the omicron variant is apparently less aggressive than the previous ones. The president of Azul also asks that employees continue to be vaccinated and take protective measures, such as the use of masks and hygiene protocols.

Another internal company communication obtained by g1 points out that at least 17 flights had a reduction in the number of passengers due to the lack of crew members. On 12 flights with Airbus A320 model aircraft, according to the report, the maximum number of seats was 150; the aircraft carries up to 174 passengers.

On five flights with the Embraer E-195 models, the maximum was 100 passengers; the aircraft’s capacity is 118 passengers.

On these 17 flights, the adjustment resulted in the need to re-accommodate around 250 passengers on other flights.

THE g1 submitted the two releases to the press office of the Blue. The company said that impacted customers are being notified of changes to the flights and will be re-accommodated on other company flights, in addition to receiving the assistance provided for in these cases by Anac — notifying passengers 72 hours in advance, offering re-accommodation or reimbursement alternatives integral.

“Azul informs that for operational reasons some of its January flights are being rescheduled. The company registered an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its crew and has followed the growth in the number of cases of flu and Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide in order to take the necessary measures. Impacted customers are being notified of the changes and will be re-accommodated on other flights of the company itself, in addition to receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in resolution 400 of Anac.”

Among the other two largest companies in the airline industry, Goal informed the flight attendants of the need for protective measures against the influenza virus and Covid-19. “We really need to do our part by taking all the necessary measures to protect ourselves,” says text, in an internal network, signed by the commercial crew manager. (see below)

Sought by the report, Gol said that “in recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight was canceled or significantly changed for this reason.“.

The company informed that employees who present positive results “are being removed from their functions to recover safely at home”. The company added that 100% of its employees are vaccinated.

Regarding customers, positive cases reported before boarding are being treated with three options offered to passengers: cancellation with full refund; cancellation, but with the full amount left as a credit for future purchases; or rebooking at no additional cost.

2 of 3 Excerpt from Gol press release — Photo: Reproduction Excerpt from Gol’s press release — Photo: Reproduction

Wanted, the can informed that, “For the time being, it has not yet been necessary to change their flights due to the increase in the number of Covid and influenza cases in the Brazilian population”. The company also said that “it remains attentive to this scenario, which is changing rapidly due to the omicron variant”.

The company highlighted that, “regardless of the reason, every passenger with a flight changed by Latam can always reschedule their flight without penalty and fare difference or request a refund without penalty directly in Minhas Viagens > Manage your trips”.

In addition, the company added that “it continues to allow passengers diagnosed with Covid-19 to reschedule the date of their trip once without penalty, but paying a fare difference (if any). The customer will be able to travel from 14 days after the date. diagnosis of the disease or certifying that it is no longer in the contagion stage”.

In a statement, the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies (Abear) stated that its members “have not yet had the need for expressive network relocations due to contagion generated by the ômicron variant of Covid-19”.

The organization believes that it carries out constant monitoring and emphasizes that practically 100% of the crew and land employees of the member companies have completed the vaccination cycle.

3 of 3 Passenger at the US airport in LaGuardia, 24 December; covid-19’s need to isolate crew members has forced flight cancellations, mainly in China and the US — Photo: Getty Images Passenger at the American airport in LaGuardia, on December 24th; covid-19’s need to isolate crew members has forced flight cancellations, mainly in China and the US — Photo: Getty Images

Worldwide, the advance of the omicron variant amid the need to isolate potentially infected crew members has led to thousands of delays or cancellations, most of them at US and Chinese airports, between Christmas and New Year.

More than 3,600 flights were canceled on Jan. 2, for example, according to a survey by the website FlightAware. The main reason for the cancellations was the high number of flight attendants, pilots and airline employees in general who could not work because they were infected with Covid-19.

See the VIDEO below about omicron cases in Brazil