High inflation! See an investment option to protect your money – 07/01/2022

In recent months, inflation has returned strongly in Brazil and has weighed heavily on Brazilians’ pockets. The IPCA is the official index that measures inflation in the country and ended 2021 above 10% in the 12-month period.

Inflation reduces the purchasing power of money, that is, money is worth less and less. Over time, the products and services we consume become more expensive, and with that we need more money to buy the same items.

How to protect your investments from the negative effect of inflation?

Investing in inflation-linked options is the best way to keep your money in value over the medium and long term.

In this context, an interesting alternative, accessible to all pockets, is the IPCA Treasury, which is a fixed income security issued by the National Treasury.

Government bonds are the most popular and safest investments in the country. In practice, the investor lends the money to the government and receives the amount plus interest at maturity.

Understand why the bond delivers a yield above inflation

The IPCA Treasury is the only government bond that guarantees a yield above inflation, which is known as real yield.

In these bonds, the yield is hybrid, as it combines a part of the post-fixed yield and another part of the fixed rate.

The post-fixed part will follow the inflation variation, measured by the IPCA. The prefixed part is defined at the time of application. That way, you know exactly how much fixed income you will receive. This fixed part is the real income, that is, the gain above inflation that guarantees that your money will not lose value.

Currently, fixed rates on these bonds are above 5% per annum.

But beware: the contracted fee is only paid upon maturity. If you redeem the money earlier, you may receive a different rate, which may be higher or lower than the one agreed upon. If it is less, you may have financial loss, because the redemption amount will be less than what you initially applied.

Therefore, it is important to apply the part of the investment portfolio that you will not need to use in the short term.

One advantage is that you find different expiration dates and can apply for medium and long term projects.

What IPCA titles are available?

The National Treasury offers two types of inflation-linked bonds:

– IPCA+ Treasury: in this option, you receive the amount invested plus all the income accrued at maturity of the bond.

– IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest: In this option, every six months you receive the amount of income accumulated in the period, which is called a coupon.

Thus, you anticipate receiving the yield and, when the bond matures, you receive the principal amount.

This modality is interesting for anyone who wants to supplement income with income or does not want to wait until maturity to receive interest.

Know the costs to invest

To invest in the IPCA Treasury, there are two fees, one charged by banks or brokers and the other charged by B3, which is the Stock Exchange, for securities safekeeping and other services provided.

Most banks and brokerages exempt customers from the administration fee. Look for an institution where you don’t pay this rate.

The rate of B3 had a reduction from that year. The rate is 0.20% per year, charged on the total, amount invested plus income, and proportional to the period the money is invested.

Billing takes place on two dates, on the first business day of January and July.

Income tax

Income Tax is levied only on the income, charged on maturity of the bond, receipt of semiannual interest (coupon) or if you make the early redemption.

The charge follows the fixed income table:

Investment term/IR rate

Up to 180 days: 22.5%

From 181 to 360 days: 20%

From 361 to 720 days: 17.5%

From 721 days: 15%

In the IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest, each interest receipt will obey the tax rate according to the initial application date. Example: the first coupon is paid six months after application; soon the tax will be 22.5%.