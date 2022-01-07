Hisense unveils new TVs with Google TV and 120 Hz refresh rate

the chinese Hisense introduced the new line of Mini LED and QLED TVs during CES 2022. Promoting broader and more personalized experiences, all models will come to market with the Google TV operating system.

Hisense U9H is the main model of the new line of TVs from the Chinese brand (Image: Press Release/Hisense)

Hisense U9H

Flagship of the 2022 line, Hisense U9H is a 75-inch Mini LED TV with 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology. The panel has a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and more than 1,280 local dimming zones, offering better contrast and truer black tones.

The model has several features for entertainment and games. In addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ for more accurate color, the television supports 4K gaming with variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz and features low-latency auto mode.

Compatible with the Dolby Atmos audio standard, the U9H features built-in speakers on the front and bottom. According to the brand, the TV will be launched in the middle of this year with a suggested price of US$ 3,199 (about R$ 18,245 in the current direct conversion).

Model U8H features image enhancement features such as Filmmaker Mode (Image: Press/Hisense)

Hisense U8H

Hisense U8H brings a major upgrade compared to the previous generation U8G. The Mini LED model with Quantum Dot has a panel with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+.

As a differential, the TV brings IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode features, which improve the quality of images. As well, the device has built-in microphones to send voice commands to Google Assistant and Alexa.

With 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch options, the U8H TVs will start at prices starting at US$1,099 (~R$6,265). The new televisions will also hit North American stores in the middle of this year.

Model U7H features game-oriented features, such as AMD FreeSync (Image: Disclosure/Hisense)

Hisense U7H and U6H

Focused on games, the U7H brings a QLED panel and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. The TV plays 4K games with 120 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, AMD technology that reduces frame “freezing”.

Coming to market with options from 55 to 85 inches, smart TVs start at US$ 800 (~ R$ 4,560). The televisions are also expected to be released from mid-2022.

Also with QLED panel, the U6H has the same features as previous TVs, but with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A more affordable option, the television with models from 50 to 75 inches will start at US$ 580 (~ R$ 3,305 ).

PX1 Pro TriChoma project displays up to one billion colors with 4K resolution (Image: Press Release/Hisense)

Hisense PX1 Pro TriChoma

Finally, the PX1 Pro TriChoma laser projector is another flashy Hisense launch at CES 2022. According to the brand, the model uses three separate lasers (red, green and blue) to display up to a billion colors on panels up to 130 inches.

With native 60Hz refresh rate, the 4K resolution projector supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. For the owners of next generation consoles, the model has high speed HDMI ports and low latency auto mode.

The PX1 Pro is already available on the North American market for US$4,000 (~ R$22,815). The products announced by the Chinese brand are not yet expected to be launched in Brazil.

