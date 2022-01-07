Honor Magic V gets new images and full tech sheet

The Honor Magic V, the first folding device of the Chinese brand, will be launched next Monday (10). However, prior to the device’s debut, a leak gave us a glimpse of its look and all of the model’s specs.

According to information from MySmartPrice, Honor’s first folding cell phone will have three color options: white, orange and black. The renderings show that each variant brings particular finishing details.

For example, the back of the orange version is finished with a synthetic material that imitates leather. The white model has a rear window that covers a striped texture, while the black color has a completely flat look.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

White variant of Honor Magic V has striped texture under the rear window (Image: Playback/MySmartPrice)

Honor Magic V Specifications

As previously confirmed, the Honor Magic V will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 processor. The chipset brings the Adreno 730 GPU, whose performance surpasses the previous generation by 37% according to tests and can smoothly run the heaviest games.

As for the operating system, the foldable will debut with Android 12 right out of the box. However, the model will use the MagicUI 6 interface optimized for dual-screen devices.

Speaking of screens, the front display is a 6.45-inch OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother use. Meanwhile, the main screen is a 7.9-inch OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The folding cell phone will have a triple rear camera made up of three 50 MP sensors: a main (f/1.9 aperture), an ultrawide (f/2.2) and an enhancement (f/2.0) sensor. The front camera for selfies on the external screen brings a 42 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 — it was not commented on whether the device has a second selfie camera under the internal screen, as in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

When folded, the Honor Magic V is 160.4 mm high by 72.7 mm wide and 14.3 mm thick. When the device is open, the dimensions are 160.4 mm high by 141.1 mm wide and 6.7 mm thick.

Weighing 293 grams, the device comes with a 4,750 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 66 W. Finally, another detail revealed in the leak are the ultra speakers with DTS audio.

Orange and black versions of Honor Magic V have different finishes (Image: Playback/MySmartPrice)

Availability

Honor Magic V will be released on January 10th in China. According to the information, the cell phone will have two configuration options: 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage.

So far, the manufacturer has not revealed the suggested launch prices for the folding device. These details are expected to be disclosed at the product presentation event next Monday.

Source: MySmartPrice