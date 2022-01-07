Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Introduces Game Tribes

Sony took advantage of this Thursday morning (06), to show a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West. Dubbed in PT-BR, the content introduces fans to the tribes of the Forbidden West, especially the “Utaru” and the “Tenakth”.

In the land of Sonora, a red plague consumes the fields and threatens to destroy the cycle of life and rebirth, with the Utaru trying to sing to scare it away — to no avail. Further west, the Tenakth, these divided into three rival clans, live a temporary and fragile peace, as they must deal with a common enemy: the Regalla.

At the end of the video, a third tribe is still mentioned, but their name remains unknown. Even so, they are said to be “strangers across the coast, seeking secrets in the Forbidden West.”

To give fans even more anxiety, Sony also shared three screenshots of the game on PS5. Check them out below:

Before detailing the towns of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games had already revealed more information about the new machines in the saga. Aloy will need to face Roladres, Heliodos, Creepers, among other beasts that didn’t show up in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition for sale on Amazon

Guerrilla’s new title has a release date: February 18, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. With that, there’s still time for you to secure the game on Amazon pre-order, which makes the special edition available in its store.

This version features a beautiful steelbook, digital soundtrack, as well as an illustration booklet. Remember: the “Lowest Price Guaranteed” feature is in effect, that is, when booking the item, if the price decreases, the consumer pays the lowest amount between the time of ordering and the debut.