Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Friday (7/1)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fish

Aries

Emotions can still fluctuate in the face of tension involving Moon, Mars and Neptune in the crisis-spirituality axis, impairing the perception of sign of Aries on the issues that require a certain confrontation. Try to assess situations impartially and ensure that you rest, which is essential for your well-being.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.



Bull

Lua, Mars and Neptune persist in tension between the house of friendships and the intimate one, revealing a conflict between the public and the private, a challenge that, if not well managed, can harm the Taurus sign. It is necessary to respect its limits, in addition to paying attention to personal issues that await action.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Twins

Partnerships at school can be unstable due to the tension involving Lua, Mars and Neptune in the work-relationships segment, and then some bullshit can reach disproportionate proportions on the day of the sign of Gemini. Don’t let yourself be inflamed by what’s going on around you, in addition to showing serenity when facing complex challenges.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Cancer

the self-confidence of Cancer sign it can suffer a strong shake in this phase, marked by tension involving Moon, Mars and Neptune between areas related to spirituality and daily life. Events can become difficult, but avoid giving them more weight by cultivating perseverance and surrounding yourself with tranquility.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Lion

Instincts emerge intensely in the face of the tension between Moon, Mars and Neptune in the intimacy-leisure axis, leading to the lion sign to throw himself recklessly into momentary enjoyments. Use prudence, risk awareness and plan activities that do not compromise the budget.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Virgin

Lua, Marte and Neptune remain tense in the family-relationship segment, fueling conflicts with the crowd in everyday things. THE Virgo sign it needs diplomacy to deal with people with strong temperaments, avoiding demands or even forcing the relationship. Show empathy and solidarity.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Lb

Sensitivity emerges intensely with Moon, Mars and Neptune aspected in the daily-communication axis, leading to the Libra sign to create expectations of achievement that are not always consistent with reality. Talk about reacting dramatically in the face of conflicts with the crowd. Avoid idealizations and give space to others.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Scorpion

Lua and Neptune together in the social area awaken empathy in the relationship with general, which can lead to Scorpion sign to prioritize the needs of others, even to the detriment of their own. Be careful not to neglect your physical and financial well-being, as Mars warns in the material area stressed to the aforementioned pair.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Sagittarius

Passionate postures appear in family life with the Moon-Mars-Neptune tension between the domestic sector and the Sagittarius sign, which opens up room for confusion and makes daily management more difficult. Try to cultivate serenity and be respectful of differences, as well as calming tempers in conflict situations.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Capricorn

the thought of Capricorn sign it is covered in subjectivity with Lua and Neptune together in the communicative sector, with direct reflection in the discourse. Do not let the management of responsibilities lack objectivity, in addition to cultivating emotional self-control when dealing with any problems, as warned by Marte strained in the crisis area.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Aquarium

Emotional well-being can seek material support with Lua and Neptune together in the financial sector, which requires prudence in spending, all the more so because of the impulsiveness of the Aquarius sign it outcrops in a harmful way with Mars tensioned to the referred pair. Consider before spending, in addition to cultivating social prudence.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Fish

Subjective processes intensify with Lua and Neptune together in the Pisces sign, nurturing reflections and creative thinking. Pay attention to responsibilities, so that goals and deadlines are not compromised, as the tension of the aforementioned pair with Mars in the labor sector alerts.

+ 2022 has arrived! Check out the Astrology, Numerology and Tarot Predictions for 2022: everything here.

Continues after advertising

Already follow CH on social media?

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE