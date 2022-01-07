Hospitals in SP record care delivery for children with Covid – 06/01/2022 – Balance and Health

As the omicron variant advances in the country, public and private hospitals have already registered an increase in diagnoses and care for children with Covid, in addition to a slight upward trend in hospitalizations. This reinforces the need to vaccinate this public as soon as possible, according to experts.

On Wednesday (5), the Ministry of Health decided that children aged 5 to 11 years will receive the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 without having to present a medical prescription. Vaccination in this age group will not be mandatory and should start this month.

The experts fear that Brazil will face a situation similar to that of the United States, which has the largest number of hospitalizations of children with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. There were more than 325,000 new cases last week, an increase of 64% over the previous week.

Due to the deletion of data in the official notification system of the Ministry of Health and underreporting of cases in states and municipalities, there is no national data on the discharge of Covid in children, but it is already noticed in hospitals and doctors’ offices.

At the Hospital Infantil Sabará, in the city of São Paulo, care for children up to ten years old with Covid began to increase from the 50th epidemiological week (from December 12th to 18th). The number jumped from a weekly case to 15 in the next two weeks.

The positivity rate on Covid tests in the same period went from 2% to 20%. By Wednesday (5), four children were hospitalized with Covid—by week 50, there was one.

At Albert Einstein Hospital, the rate of positive tests for Covid in children rose from 8.6% in the Christmas week to 29% this week. This Wednesday (5), only one child was hospitalized with Covid.

At the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, the positivity rate in Covid exams tripled between early December and early January: from 7% to 21.4%. Two children are hospitalized.

In the public network, three children’s hospitals in the capital of São Paulo —Cândido Fontoura, Darcy Vargas and Menino Jesus— show an upward trend in the number of beds for Covid.

They went from 29 hospitalizations in mid-December to 40 this Wednesday (5), according to an analysis by Infotracker, a project by USP and Unifesp that monitors the pandemic in the state.

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department informs that, in the last five epidemiological weeks, 33 cases of srag (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) by Covid were registered throughout the city of São Paulo in children, but does not specify the evolution of these numbers.

At the SUS’s largest children’s hospital, Pequeno Príncipe, which is in Curitiba (PR), the state is one of attention. The number of confirmed cases has tripled in the last month. There were four cases between the 1st and 4th of December against 12 in the same period this month.

Between December 10 and January 2, the institution had not committed any children for Covid. In the last second (3), there were two (one eight years old and a ten month old baby).

According to Renato Kfouri, infectious diseases specialist, pediatrician and director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), the increase in Covid cases due to the omicron variant has been observed at all ages, but tends to increase more, proportionally and in absolute numbers, among populations unvaccinated, in the case of children in Brazil.

“It’s the phenomenon of proportional deviation. We started vaccinating the elderly [e os casos de Covid caíram nessa população], then the virus started to catch more young adults and, now, the natural deviation is to catch unvaccinated children”, he explains.

He says that, in the United States, children and adolescents under the age of 18 represented less than 1% of those infected at the beginning of the pandemic. Now it’s 23%. There have been 1,045 deaths in this age group by Covid since the start of the pandemic. In Brazil, there are 2,178 dead under the age of 18.

“Children rarely need to be hospitalized by Covid, but 1% of 100,000 cases, 1 million cases, is a lot of hospitalized children. In the United States, everyone is very worried. And here it’s the same thing. We’re kind of like blindly with official data, but sees this increase in offices and emergency rooms.”

According to Wallace Casaca, coordinator of Infotracker, with the blackout of data on admissions by Covid and the lack of testing, it is very difficult to know the real size of infected and hospitalized children.

“People say that it’s all flu, taking it with their stomachs, when we know, from the experience of other countries, that the magnitude of Covid by omicron tends to be much greater and children will be very affected.”

In the Syrian-Lebanese group, of the 210 children with flu-like symptoms who underwent emergency care in the first four days of the year, 21.4% had Covid.

According to pediatrician Ricardo Fonseca, pediatric coordinator at Sírio, the most frequent symptoms are respiratory symptoms, such as a runny nose, cough and sore throat, but there are also many children with gastrointestinal signs such as diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

“And it’s more and more frequent [o cenário de] only the child, and no one else in the family, tests positive for Covid because the adults are already vaccinated.”

For infectologist Francisco Ivanildo de Oliveira Junior, quality manager at Sabará, the scenario reinforces the need for vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old to start as soon as possible in the country.

“If, instead of holding a public consultation and hearing, the Ministry had gone after it to import the vaccine from the moment of release by Anvisa, we could have started the vaccination this week. And we would have a large part of the child population already with both doses back to school in February.”

He says that, due to this delay, most children will return to the classroom with only one dose or none, since there will be a stratification by risk group for the application of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, immunization will start in indigenous children, quilombolas, with comorbidities and permanent disabilities. The government expects to receive 3.7 million pediatric doses from Pfizer by the end of January, which will be distributed proportionately to the states and the Federal District.

Until March, the ministry expects at least 20 million doses, enough to immunize about half of the population of children aged 5 to 11 years.

“Vaccinating children at this time is important not only for them, as the effectiveness and safety are very well demonstrated and the benefits for reducing hospitalizations and deaths are unquestionable, but also from an epidemiological point of view, to help control the pandemic,” says infectologist Oliveira Júnior.

Ricardo Fonseca, who also coordinates the Sírio-Libanês school health program, reinforces that the preventive care taken when returning to school will be the same.

“We are going to start the school year with the same measures as last year. Use of masks, hygiene, ventilated environments and removal of symptomatic individuals.”