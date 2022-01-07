Former coach has not worked in the role since 2016, but criticized Jorge Jesus and Paulo Sousa’s choices

Without working as a coach since 2016, Celso Roth questioned the wave of hiring foreigners by Brazilian clubs.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Roth, who has his most notable works for Guild and International in his career with two Gaucho titles and one Libertadores Conmebol for Colorado, he specifically mentioned two names that have been spoken a lot recently: Jorge Jesus and Paulo Sousa, the former and current coach of Flamengo.

“Manager now thinks that the Brazilian coach has no more quality. Then go look for who won what? How many times has Jesus won the European Cup? Paulo Sousa won how many times? If it’s to bring people, it’s to bring people who qualify our football,” said Roth, to globoesporte.com.

“What did Flamengo improve with Jesus? Apart from the technical quality of the players and the team. It’s nothing against anyone. We have to have people who qualify. World is Africa, Asia, South America and also Europe, not just Europe. We have to follow football and its evolution, its literature. This is essential for the coach to have his knowledge up to date,” he added.

“We want quality. With the exception of Jesus and Abel (Ferreira), who was questioned before the Libertadores and won because he made a retroactive scheme and won, we have to analyze. Jesus was always questioned a lot in Portugal and was happy to arrive at the right time and with a good team, not taking the credit for Jesus. Those who make the choices have to be careful,” he concluded.