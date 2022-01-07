How to invest abroad and escape the crisis in Brazil

Election year usually brings instability to investments. There are people who think that, to stay out of it, it’s enough not to apply to the Stock Exchange. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case.
The more uncertain is the future of economic policy in the country, the greater the ups and downs tend to be not only of the stock exchange but also of the dollar.
This means that your cost of living can go up or down very quickly. A sudden rise in the dollar, if it occurs, will have a certain impact on the prices of various products and services, such as fuel, meat, cars and travel, among others.
In today’s column, I explain how the four most practical ways to reduce equity exposure to electoral risk work.
1. Foreign exchange investment funds
I put this option first because it is the most practical. You can find it at any bank or brokerage, but it’s not necessarily the best.
Dollar-linked exchange funds have a return very close to that of the US currency.
By putting your money there, you can have a very high return if the dollar soars, or very low if the real goes up.
So if you just put all your money into such a fund, you’re just speculating, not protecting yourself.
If your objective is protection, the ideal is to invest in a foreign exchange fund only an amount proportional to your expenses in dollars.
For example, if you are thinking of traveling abroad or if you are helping your child who is studying abroad, you can use a currency exchange fund to ensure that you will not lose spending power abroad.
Even if you don’t have expenses directly in dollars, allocating a small amount in a currency exchange fund can be a way to avoid losing so much purchasing power. I reinforce that the rise of the American currency ends up raising the price of certain products and services in Brazil.
However, I don’t particularly use currency exchange funds, but other options that I explain below.
2. International ETFs
ETFs (exchange traded funds) are investment funds traded on the Stock Exchange.
Some of these funds contain assets traded abroad. The best known are IVVB11 and SPXI11. They follow one of the main stock indexes on the American stock exchange, the Standard & Poor’s 500, or S&P 500.
By investing in either of these two international ETFs, your money will follow the variation of the S&P 500 and also the exchange rate.
See what your profitability would be in different scenarios (not considering fees and taxes):
– S&P 500 rises 5% and the dollar rises 5%: its profitability will be 10%;
– S&P 500 rises 5% and the dollar falls 5%: its profitability will be 0%;
– S&P 500 falls 5% and the dollar falls 5%: its profitability will be -10%.
I prefer the ETF over currency funds because with it I’m investing in companies, not just pegged my money to a foreign currency.
On the one hand, I protect my assets from possible internal crises; on the other, I gain if the companies that are part of the S&P 500 show good results over the years.
However, there is another type of investment that I prefer even more than international ETFs, which are BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts).
3. BDRs
Like international ETFs, BDRs also represent foreign companies and are traded on the Brazilian stock exchange.
The difference is that the international ETF represents a set of companies, while the BDR can correspond to a specific company.
For example, a BDR I keep in my portfolio is GOGL34, which represents the shares of Alphabet, the holding company that controls Google.
I chose this BDR because I see Google as a rare example of a technology company that has been able to maintain its market leadership for decades, due to an internal culture that results in constant innovation.
To give you an idea, Google’s BDR has risen 490% in the last five years, while the dollar has only advanced 72% in the period.
4. Investments directly abroad
Some people prefer to invest directly abroad rather than ETF or BDR. The biggest advantage, in my opinion, is that this way you can access a much wider range of assets.
There are no ETFs and BDRs for all American companies. If you want to invest in some of them, the only way is to open an account with a broker in the United States.
There are companies that facilitate the opening of accounts for Brazilians in the US, such as Avenue and Passfolio.
Doubts?
What did you think about the possibility of investing abroad? I hope today’s column was helpful.
If you have any questions about investments, send an email to [email protected] Your question will soon be answered in this space.