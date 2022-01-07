How to invest abroad and escape the crisis in Brazil

Election year usually brings instability to investments. There are people who think that, to stay out of it, it’s enough not to apply to the Stock Exchange. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case.

The more uncertain is the future of economic policy in the country, the greater the ups and downs tend to be not only of the stock exchange but also of the dollar.

This means that your cost of living can go up or down very quickly. A sudden rise in the dollar, if it occurs, will have a certain impact on the prices of various products and services, such as fuel, meat, cars and travel, among others.

In today’s column, I explain how the four most practical ways to reduce equity exposure to electoral risk work.