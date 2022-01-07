How was Fernando Fernandes paraplegic?

Para-athlete Fernando Fernandes, 40, announced yesterday as the new presenter of “No Limite”, was successful as a presenter and in the sports world after being paralyzed in 2009.

Before suffering the car accident that caused him to lose the movement of his legs, the participant in “BBB 2” became a professional football player and also practiced amateur boxing.

The accident

Fernando Fernandes had a car accident in São Paulo in the early morning of July 4, 2009, a Saturday. The vehicle hit a pole on the corner of Avenida República do Líbano, south of the city of São Paulo.

The presenter underwent spinal surgery performed at Hospital São Paulo, also in the south. The ex-BBB broke two vertebrae and had to undergo surgery to “decompress the spinal cord and fix the spine”,’ the hospital said at the time.

Doctors reported that the spinal cord did not rupture, which raised hopes for the return of leg movement. However, Fernando did not recover after undergoing the surgery.

In June 2021, the para-athlete commented on the impact of the accident in an interview with Quem.

The accident changed my perspective on life and I understood that sport could be a way to accomplish anything I wanted, in all aspects of my life.

Fernando Fernandes in an interview with Quem

presenter and para-athlete

Fernando returned to Globo to present pictures in “Esporte Espetacular” after the accident, reporting on extreme sports and deconstructing his capacity with the articles.

He became one of the references in canoeing when he became a paraathlete. Fernando Fernandes was four-time world champion in the sport between 2009 and 2012.

Good Morning! Direct from Poznan, Poland, at the Canoeing World Cup and World Cup. AWESOME structure! pic.twitter.com/9OJik81S ? Fernando Fernandes (@FernandoFlife) May 15, 2012

Also a specialist in kitesurfing, Fernando presented paintings on Canal Off. He participated in Sertões do Kitesurf, the first kitesurf rally in the world, held in October 2021.

During the Tokyo Paralympics, he was one of the commentators cast by the closed channel SporTV.