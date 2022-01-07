How was life for the deserter who preferred to return to the North after fleeing to South Korea – International

SEUL, South Korea — In November 2020, a former North Korean gymnast climbed undetected 10-foot-high barbed wire fences to reach the South Korea. When Seoul belatedly discovered the infraction, he began an extensive manhunt. The man was not found until the next day, almost a kilometer south of the most heavily fortified border in the world. It was one of the most embarrassing moments for the South Korean Army in years.

On New Year’s Day, officials say, the same man humiliated the military again, taking the opposite journey, climbing the same fences and crossing the Demilitarized Zone back to the North.

His extraordinary achievement not only highlighted South Korean security breaches in the 4-kilometer buffer zone known as the ZDM, but raised a baffling question about why anyone would risk their life crossing it twice. The ZDM is bordered by barbed wire fences, riddled with minefields and guarded by armed sentries. Few North Koreans who defect to the South do so by directly crossing this strip of territory (most leave the North by crossing the border into the China), and it is even rarer for a defector to return north by this path.

“We apologize for causing people concerns,” General Won In-choul, the South Korean military’s chief of staff, told lawmakers on Wednesday. “We will do everything possible so that similar incidents do not happen again.”

At the same hearing, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook confirmed that his country believed the border violator was the same former gymnast who defected to the South in 2020. Seoul did not release his name, but other North deserters Koreans identified him as 29-year-old Kim Woo Joo.

They said Kim had few friends and that her motivation for returning home was still a mystery on Thursday. Some lawmakers speculated that he was a spy, but President Moon Jae-in’s government said it found no evidence of this.

A series of lapses allowed Kim to cross the ZDM, said Lt. Gen. Jeon Dong-jin, who led the army’s investigation into the security breach.

Kim was spotted on a security camera at around 1 pm on Saturday as he walked towards the southern boundary of the ZDM in eastern Gangwon province, which is not accessible to civilians. A warning was emitted over loudspeakers, but the military took no further action to stop the man after he appeared to change course to a nearby village.

Six hours later, he scaled the first high fence on the southern edge of the ZDM. Three cameras captured the scene, but the soldier on duty who was monitoring images from nine cameras in real time on the same computer screen did not notice anything. Sensors installed in the fence set off an alarm, but a security team determined that nothing was wrong.

Hours later, in the dead of night, military thermal observation devices detected the man inside the ZDM, walking towards North Korea.

Of the approximately 34,000 North Koreans who defected to the South, 30 have mysteriously reappeared in the North in the past decade. Some are believed to have been blackmailed into returning. Others have fled criminal charges in South Korea. It is even thought that others may have returned because, after growing up in South Korea’s highly regimented and totalitarian society. North Korea, have not been able to adjust to the hypercompetitive life of the South, where North Korean defectors are often treated as second-class citizens. What little is known about Kim’s life in the South suggests that he might fall into that category.

Defectors who know Kim claimed that, like other North Koreans fleeing to the South, he adopted a new name after migrating: Kim Woo-jeong. He appears to have struggled to live in both Koreas, according to officials and lawmakers who received information gathered by military and intelligence agents.

Like any other defector, Kim was interrogated by the Southern government when he arrived. He claimed he was running from an abusive stepfather. At the time, Kim weighed just over 50 kilos — and is just over four feet tall.

He made new friends, officials said. He found work in cleaning services whose employees work mainly at night, cleaning office buildings. Apparently, Kim never socialized with the neighbors. Since Sunday, when the first news of his return to the North emerged, no one in the South has publicly admitted to meeting him in person.

Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean who lives in Seoul, said the first experiences of a defector in the South could be decisive. “The first jobs they find here are important, as is the way they are treated,” she said. “That’s when they discover whether their dreams are achievable or not.”

The first friends are usually other defectors from the North, whom they meet during the government’s 12-week resettlement training program. Before the pandemic, when up to 3,000 defectors arrived in the South annually, these classrooms were packed. But with the China-North Korean border closed, only 229 North Koreans made it to the South in 2020, the year Kim defected.

Approximately a quarter of North Korean defectors — six times the national average — receive government subsidies to meet basic needs because they are in the lower-income bracket of the population. Employed defectors earn salaries that equal about 70 percent of the national average wage, according to a survey that interviewed 407 defectors conducted last year by the Seoul-based North Korean Human Rights Data Center.

Approximately 35% of those defectors reported experiencing depression and feelings of despair, and 18.5% said they considered returning to the North, primarily because they miss their families and hometowns, according to the survey.

One reason that many defectors unhappy insist on living in the South is that they are able to save money and send it to their families in the North, through Chinese middlemen who often charge fees of 30% off the value of each shipment. But temporary jobs, like those many defectors get, were among the first to be cut by employers as the pandemic raged.

Kim lived alone in a tiny apartment in northern Seoul, for which he paid $117 in rent, and received $418 a month in government aid. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, Kim rarely cooked, saved on gas, water and electricity — and had overdue rent and medical insurance bills.

“We help North Korean refugees resettle once they get here, but we’ve been stingy in helping them find jobs and make their lives here sustainable,” said Park Soo-hyun, Moon’s media secretary, last week.

For some defectors, the transition to the South is similar to the experience of a detainee who is released after serving many years in prison and is unable to readjust to the outside world, said Lee Min-bok, who defected from North Korea long ago.

“They find sudden freedom in the South strange and find it more difficult than life in North Korea, which is essentially a prison,” Lee said. inmates suffer when they get out of jail.”

Culture shock is especially hard for the few North Koreans who cross the ZDM to reach the South. Many defectors spend years living in China, which is much more open to the world than North Korea, and by the time they reach the South they already have an idea of ​​what to expect.

Until this Thursday, North Korea had not commented on Kim’s return. The country has often used return defectors as propaganda, publishing videos and articles in which they describe the hellish life they led in the capitalist South. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL