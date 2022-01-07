Huge satellite needed the large Antonov 124 plane to be taken to launch

Image: Antonov Airlines





The Ukrainian Antonov Airlines, a world reference in air transport of large and/or heavy goods, including in the aerospace industry, informs that it has carried out, in recent months, three shipments for the supply of satellite components.

Among these special transports, a company’s An-124-100 “Ruslan” aircraft, the second largest model in the world in terms of cargo capacity, made a transfer from Toulouse, France, of the new Turkish telecommunications satellite Turksat 5B produced by Airbus, for the American aerospace company SpaceX’s rocket launch in late December. The transport was carried out in collaboration with the department of Espaço de Logística Bollore, in Toulouse.

The Ruslan, according to Antonov, is the only aircraft capable of transporting the large containers developed by Airbus Defense and Space specifically to carry large contents like this one (excluding the An-225, the world’s largest plane, also owned by the Ukrainian company ).

Image: Antonov Airlines





The total weight of the cargo was 60 tons, therefore, within the weight capacities of other commercial freighter models, however, its dimensions were: length – 14.69 meters, width – 5.45 meters and height – 5.36 meters . This means that they were close to the dimensions of the cargo compartment of the An-124 aircraft and thus above the dimensional capacities of other aircraft.

Sergey Bilozerov, an Antonov Airlines commercial department specialist, commented that in the operation an external crane was used to load and unload the huge container, along with the on-board crane that the aircraft itself has, in addition to other special, designed and manufactured equipment. by Antonov experts.

Image: Antonov Airlines

SpaceX launched the Turksat 5B on December 18 to Turkey from Cape Canaveral, Florida, where one of the US launch sites is located. This satellite is the most powerful for the country and will provide reliable broadband communication not only to Turkey but also to neighboring countries for 35 years.

The Antonov An-124 is 69.1 meters long, 73.3 meters wide and 21.1 meters high. Its empty weight is 181 tons, its gross weight (with maximum fuel) is 214 tons, and its maximum takeoff weight is 402 tons (some of the specifications described here may vary depending on the aircraft version).

With information from Antonov



