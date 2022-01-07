Hybrid and electric car market is still unknown

Brazil broke its record for sales of hybrid and electric cars in 2021, almost doubling the total number of license plates in the segment. According to a preliminary survey by Bright Consulting, the total number of electrified vehicles sold was 4,314 units. But, according to consultant Cássio Pagliarini, from Bright, it is still too early to say that the country has a market for hybrids and electrics.





Volvo XC40 Photo: Volvo / Disclosure

“There is still little to be able to buy and sell”, analyzes Pagliarini. “We have observed that the car is overvalued or undervalued. So we don’t have much base. In 2020, the electrified vehicle segment represented 1.1% of total sales. In 2021, it rose to 1.7%. But an interesting fact is that in December 2021 three times more cars were sold than in December 2020.”

Despite the small volume, “the picture is encouraging and the electric market is rising”, in the evaluation of Pagliarini: “There is still a strong presence of hybrids, which have 55%, and plug-in hybrids, which have 33%”. According to preliminary data from Bright Consulting, sales are divided as follows:

Electric – 708 cars;

Hybrids – 2,578 cars;

Light Hybrid – 96 cars;

Plug-In Hybrids – 932 Cars.

The big volume remains Toyota hybrids, which don’t need to be plugged in. The Corolla Cross was the best seller of 2021 with 11 thousand licenses, followed by the Corolla sedan with 6,700. In the case of plug-in hybrids, Volvo is the leader. In the trams, after intense disputes with Porsche and Audi, the victory went to Nissan.







Nissan Leaf Photo: Nissan / Disclosure

The Nissan Leaf, which is the only Japanese all-electric car sold in the country, ended the year with a 15.3% market share in its segment, with 439 units sold. Thus, it became the best-selling electric car of 2021.

During his interview with Guia do Carro, Cassio Pagliarini said that Brazil is not on the right path in this segment: “Definitely not. Regulation, legislation and tax collection do not reflect what is needed. We went from an import tax of 0% or 2% or 4% to 35%. There is no protection whatsoever for hybrids and electric ones”.

The expert from Bright Consulting said that “the protection given from IPI is small”. Starting in January, hybrid and electric vehicles will have a 3% bonus compared to a similar vehicle powered by a combustion engine. We will soon publish the ranking of the best selling cars in this segment.