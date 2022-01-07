“I don’t need a Messi”

Last Wednesday (5), Cruzeiro introduced its new coach, Paulo Pezzolano. The coach’s first official interview took place on the same day that Fábio announced his departure from Toca. However, Pezzolano spoke as Fox’s coach hours before the goalkeeper’s dismissal. Ironically, one of the subjects of the press conference was about characteristics that Pezzolano believes are essential in an archer.

The coach has offensive characteristics and the quality of ball possession in this model is fundamental. However, Pezzolano emphasized the need for a goalkeeper who knows how to play with his feet: “For us it is very important that the goalkeeper plays with his feet, but as I always say to them: I need the goalkeeper to only give one pass, I don’t need one Messi as a goalkeeper. I need a goalkeeper who is able to stop the ball and give a pass. For that there is also the movement of the teammates, which even with the quality of the goalkeepers, it helps a lot”, detailed coach Celeste.

In sequence. Pezzolano made it clear that Cruzeiro’s posture will be aggressive on the field and to justify it, he used the greatness of Cabuloso as an inspiration: “We have to go forward against any team. We are the biggest team in the Second Division, we have to assume that. Let’s go to forward, always thinking in the rival’s area and doing everything to win the game. We can change the strategy at some point in the game, if it’s difficult, something can pass, but the first thing is to aim forward. With a lot of intensity, with a lot heart, a lot of blood, which is the most important thing in football and then a good ball game, which I like a lot”.

The profile desired by the new coach of Toca has already been reported to the direction of Cruzeiro and the club moves in the market in search of names. This Thursday (6), information from the Superesportesmg portal, point out that Raposa has already started conversations with goalkeeper Vinícius Silvetre, from Palmeiras. However, in addition to the 27-year-old Palmeirense archer, other names are also being analyzed.