‘I thought for 3 days and I’m glad I refused’

This Thursday (6), Roma were defeated 3-1 by Milan, in San Siro, by the italian championship, in a match that was broadcast live and exclusively by ESPN on Star+, and after the appointment the technician Jose Mourinho made a revelation. According to the Portuguese, three years ago he received an offer from the Rossonero, but refused it.

At the time, the Special One was free on the market, after leaving the command of the Manchester United, and revealed to have thought about the offer for three days. In the end, however, he said no “with pleasure.”

“They offered me [Milan] I’ve been working for three years, I thought about it for three days and I’m really glad I turned it down. I am a professional, but there is always room for emotion and passion. I’m in love with Roma and I’ll give everything for this club,” he declared at the press conference.

“Looking at what happened today, I’m doubly happy for the decision I made.“, reinforced Mourinho.

It is worth remembering that, in Italian football, the 58-year-old Portuguese coach also had a strong relationship with the Inter Milan, wherever he went between 2008 to 2010 and conquered the Serie A bichampionship, Besides the Champions League. Inter, in turn, are Milan’s arch-rivals.

In his second spell at Bota, now ahead of Roma, Mourinho has had a season of ups and downs. In 28 games, he billed 16 wins, three draws and nine losses. The team from the capital, at the moment, occupies the 7th place in the Italiano tabelas table, with 32 points, and is out of the classification zone for the European competitions.