Ibaneis decree suspends public and private carnival parties

The decree prohibiting Carnival in the Federal District was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District (DODF) this Friday (7/1), a day after Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced the measure. The text suspends, within the DF, the holding of parties and Carnival events, public or private.

The suspension comes amid an increase in cases of the new variant of Covid-19, Ômicron, and flurone (double infection of flu and Covid). The transmission rate in the DF reached 1.45 this Thursday (6/1). In other words, for every 100 sick patients, another 145 are being affected by the disease.

Producers of events in the federal capital are asking Ibaneis to reassess the measure. For Bruno Sartório, one of the partners of the R2 group, the decision to cancel the parties – which include Carnaval no Mané – should be adopted with more caution.

“Our desire is that drastic measures are taken more cautiously and based, yes, on worrisome and solid data, such as people’s lives. And we still don’t have that data. Carnival will only take place in 45 days”, said Sartório.

Ibaneis Rocha decided to suspend the revelry in the Federal District due to the increase in the transmission rate of Covid-19. The DF follows the example of several capitals that cancel the party in 2022.

The Association of Travel Agencies of the Federal District (Abav) and the DF Tourism Union (Sindetur) also spoke out against the measure.

“We never had any doubts that people’s health must come first. Our proposal is that we wait for broader technical and scientific evidence on the subject to help the city in better decision-making”, says a joint statement from the entities.

The Brazilian Association of Event Promoters (Abrape) considers that the suspension of Carnival in important capitals is premature.

“The resumption of cultural and entertainment events is a process that is underway across the country, according to the epidemiological indices of each region. In recent months, several activities were carried out safely, following sanitary protocols, without any influence on the number of Covid-19 cases. Thus, Abrape considers the cancellation of events that comply with the necessary and required precautions premature and premature”, informs the note.

The DF joins at least 10 Brazilian capitals that canceled the street Carnival in 2022. Traditional parties, such as those in the street blocks in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Salvador (BA), will not take place this year.