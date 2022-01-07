Ibovespa may even recover a record in 2022, says Banco Inter (BIDI4)

Business

Despite seeing a challenging scenario in 2022 for the main Brazilian stock index, Banco Inter (BIDI4) estimates that the Ibovespa may close the year at 125 thousand points, an increase of 22.5% compared to the current 102 thousand points.

If the index reaches the mark, it would recover the record closing January 8 of last year, when the Ibovespa reached this level for the first time. However, the positive scenario would still be below the historical closing high of 130,776 points on June 7, 2021.

Among the challenges for the good performance of the index, Inter highlights the inflationary pressures expected for the year, which should keep interest expectations high. Despite this, the bank says it is optimistic about the stock market in 2022.

Of the positive highlights that should push the Ibovespa up, Inter reinforces the advance of the agribusiness sector – with expectations of a record harvest in 2022 and increase in external demand -, as well as of paper and cellulose – with a recovery in prices and an increase in search inside and outside the country.

Other points that may help the Ibovespa to rise are the recovery of the shopping mall sector, hampered by the dissemination of the new coronavirus, as well as the maintenance of the good results of mining and steelmaking.

“There is no doubt that there are roles that are heavily discounted in the handbag and, in our opinion, the index itself operates at a level below expectations”, informs the report.

“Considering an average Ibovespa trading with a multiple of 18 times price/profit and based on our estimates of 15 times price/profit for 2022, we see the index very discounted”, he adds.

Ibovespa walked against international markets in 2021

According to Inter, the uncertainties of the domestic market and the troubled political scenario increased the perceptions of risk of Brazilian assets, which contributed to the pressure on stock prices in the country and to the poor performance of the Bovespa index in 2021, with a drop of more than 10% in the year, contrary to what was seen in stock indices around the world.

“The economic stimuli put in place to limit the impacts of the pandemic in 2020 fulfilled their role, contributing to the maintenance of demand and growth. However, as the year progressed, we saw inflationary pressures take shape,” he said.

“The acceleration in the rise in interest rates brought even more downward pressure to the shares of companies traded on the Brazilian stock exchange”, completed the analysis.

Even so, the bank emphasizes that the demand pent up by the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 pushed the price of commodities forward in 2021, which benefited companies in the industry and Brazil, a major producer of raw materials.

In the year, agribusiness accumulated an increase of 37.86%, followed by the petrochemical sector, with an appreciation of 15.50%. On the other hand, the retail and construction sectors led the losses in the Ibovespa, with a retraction of 43.83% and 43.13% respectively.