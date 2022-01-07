Ibovespa operates in decline; Americanas and Totvs are negative standouts By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The declines 0.43%, to 101,128 points at 10:40 am, with Americanas (SA:), Lojas Americanas (SA:) and Totvs (SA:) leading the declines this morning. At the other end, BRF (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:) and Hapvida (SA:) are the positive highlights in the index.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Blue (SA:) – Azul reported that the increase in the number of covid-19 and influenza cases among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, which forced the company to make adjustments to continue operating. The airline did not inform, however, the number of cancellations or if there was a reduction in passengers transported. Shares retreat 0.09%, to R$23.03.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras decided to return to teleworking after recording nine new cases of covid-19 among its employees, outsourced workers and interns, and nine more suspected cases, a measure that had already been taken at the end of last year by the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES). The shares fall 1.06%, to R$ 30.87.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale reiterated, in a statement, the forecast that none of its dams will be in critical safety conditions (emergency level 3) by 2025. The mining company currently has three dams classified as “level 3” by the National Mining Agency ( ANM), which means an “imminent or ongoing disruption” situation. Assets rise 0.61%, to R$79.86.

Petrorio (SA:) – PetroRio produced 34,180 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in December, which represents an increase of 9.4% compared to the 31,235 barrels in November. In the accumulated result for 4Q21, the average production was 32,298 boepd, an increase of 2.1% compared to 3Q21. The average production for the whole of last year was 31,615 boepd. The shares advance 2.32%, to R$19.40.

XP (SA:) – XP bought Banco Modal (SA:) for R$ 3 billion. The purchase was made through a stock exchange, with a premium of 50% on yesterday’s closing price and 35% on last month’s average share. If the transaction is approved, Modal shareholders will receive 19.5 million new shares of XP. XP’s BDRs rise 0.90%, to R$155.36, while Modal’s assets soar 44.91%, to R$12.10.

Orizon (SA:) – Orizon entered into purchase and sale contracts for the entire volume of carbon credits generated in the year 2021. The combined contracts have an estimated base value of BRL 44 million and potential additional remuneration, subject to certain conditions, in the amount of up to BRL 16 million. The papers advance 2.96%, at R$ 23.29.

CBA (SA:) – CBA’s Board of Directors approved the acquisition of 80% of Alux do Brasil for R$110 million, with an option to purchase the remaining 20% ​​from the third year after the conclusion of the transaction. Shares retreat 1.68%, at R$ 12.26.