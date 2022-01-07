Ibovespa takes off from abroad and closes on a high for the first time this year; dollar is below BRL 5.70

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa struggled, but managed to close up for the first time this year, although far from the day’s high.

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange rose more than 1% in today’s session, testing the level of 102,000 points, but ended up giving in to negative pressure from abroad. The New York Stock Exchanges, on the other hand, retreated with the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States in March, after the more hawkish Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting.

According to Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, the stock market in Brazil began the year with repercussions for fiscal issues after the government decided to extend the exemption from the payroll for companies in 17 sectors. “We tried to recover this fall of three days in a row in today’s session, but the market abroad dominates, as foreigners are highly representative on our Stock Exchange and the tone is more hawkish of the Federal Reserve gets in the way”, he explains. The day before, the Ibovespa fell 2.42% reflecting the document of the American monetary authority.

Yesterday, the American BC signaled that the monetary tightening cycle should start earlier than previously thought, given the escalation of inflation that reached the highest levels in 40 years. The maintenance of interest rates close to zero and purchases of government bonds and mortgages impacted the monetary authority’s balance sheet.

Read more: Fed official talks about speeding up tapering to finish by end of March

Espinhel believes that the Ibovespa is at risk of losing 100,000 points, despite the fact that the Stock Exchange is cheap. “The fundamentals of the companies are good, but there is the prospect of higher interest rates abroad, playing against the election here in Brazil in 2022”, says the specialist.

Commodity stocks, which held the Ibovespa higher for most of the day, also lost steam in the last hours of trading. The exception was the shares of Vale (PETR4), the largest volume on the Ibovespa today, which closed up 2.02%, helping the Stock Exchange end the day in the blue.

Read more: Action by Ambev (ABEV3) falls amid data of drop in production and suspension of carnival

The Ibovespa closed up 0.55%, at 101,561 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 26.2 billion. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 rose 0.71%, to 102,380 points, in the last trades.

The commercial dollar, in turn, closed close to the day’s lows: the US currency retreated 0.56%, to R$5.679 for purchases and R$5.680 for sales. Dollar futures for February were trading down 0.33% to R$5.716 near the close of business.

In the extended session, future interest rates once again pointed to a less aggressive stance by the Brazilian Central Bank in the next Copom meetings. The DI for January 2023 retreated 14 basis points to 11.97%; the DI for January 2025, fell 11 basis points to 11.32%; and the DI for January 2027 retreated ten basis points, to 11.22%.

Domestic indicators continue to show weakness. This time, it was the industrial production for November that had a negative monthly variation of 0.2% – the market was waiting for an increase in the indicator and not a retraction.

In the United States, the indices closed slightly lower. After yesterday’s tumble with the release of the Fed’s minutes, tech stocks rebounded today, but have relented again. The Nasdaq closed slightly down 0.13%, at 15,080 points. The S&P 500 ended the session down 0.1% and the Dow Jones retreated 0.47%.

The European stock exchanges today echoed the minutes of the American BC, as they were closed when the document was released late yesterday afternoon. The worst performers of the day were tech stocks – in investors’ perception, higher interest rates diminish the attractiveness of these companies, which tend to be impacted by higher debt costs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from 17 countries across the continent, closed down 1.3%.

In the commodities segment, oil reacted to the political crisis that has generated protests in Kazakhstan, a country that produces the raw material. For now, there are no signs that production is being affected. Even so, the barrel of WTI crude for February closed up 1.82% to $79.27. Brent’s, benchmark for Petrobras, rose 1.72%, to US$ 82.19.

