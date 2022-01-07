‘I’ll Kill You’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) goes to lock Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in a madhouse to get revenge for the pair of horns in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will rip Mercedes from the arms of Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) before tucking her into a straitjacket. “When I get out of here, I’m going to kill you, you hellhound,” the woman will scream in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The mustachioed man will take advantage of a woman’s nervous breakdown to place her against her will in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. The young woman will have lost her temper when she saw the bad character push Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) towards his death over a precipice.

“Assassin! I want my daughter”, Dolores will scream when stopped by a nurse in the scenes that will be shown next Tuesday (18th). “She’s been like this for a few days now, doctor. She’s been talking about this Nélio all the time. I don’t even know who he is”, will mock the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

Tonico will also wet the institution’s director’s hand to ensure that Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) is locked away forever:

That’s what you’ve been seeing since our daughter died in childbirth. Sad to see our wife in this state. And knowing she’s never leaving here again. Take care of it there, because I know how to reward those who do what I say very well.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

Dolores is locked up in a madhouse

Clad in a straitjacket, Dolores will thrash and scream when thrown into solitary confinement. “Help! Get me out of here! Somebody help me, for God’s sake,” she’ll yell, and she’ll be startled when she hears the cubicle door open. “So, are you well accommodated in your new home?” snapped Tonico.

“It won’t stay like this! You’ll regret everything you’re doing. You demon,” the young woman will scream. “That’s right, he shouts. He shudders, so that no one will doubt that his place is here in the asylum,” he’ll trample on the scoundrel.

Daphne Bozaski’s character will still demand that Tonico return Mercedes immediately, but he will reveal that he has other plans:

Your offspring? Poor thing. You will pay for all your sins, you shameless queer. Well, I came here just to say goodbye, any day I’ll come visit you. And look, you better stay calm if you don’t want to get into the leather, see?

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

