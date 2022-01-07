Importers warn of chance of fuel shortages | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Importers warn of chance of fuel shortages

The “standard operation” of the Federal Revenue’s tax auditors already delays the import of fuel by more than 10 days, and the companies responsible for the service in the country believe that this can lead to an increase in product prices and the risk of “one-off shortages” .

In protest for the regulation of a bonus of around R$ 3 thousand, auditors from the Internal Revenue Service carry out a stoppage and standard operation in customs in the country. In these cases, goods are released more slowly than on ordinary days.

Letter from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) sent to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and obtained by GLOBO, states that the release of imported cargo, which is normally processed in one or two days, is already taking more than 10 days .

The main concern is at the Port of Santos. Importers claim that delays in releases lead to longer storage times for products in the port terminals’ tanks, generating increases in storage costs, and could deplete the space for receiving future ships.

The companies point out that national refineries do not have the capacity to meet 100% of the demand for the main oil-derived fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, requiring the import of “significant” volumes to guarantee supply.

In addition, since last year, Petrobras has not accepted all delivery orders made by fuel distributors, which increases the need for imports.

“Delays in the release of imported products will reduce the availability and supply of fuel to meet distributors’ orders, increasing shortages during the month of January 2022”, states the letter from the importers

“Abicom warns that, maintaining the standard operation now established by the auditors of the Internal Revenue Service, there may be an increase in the prices of fuel offered to consumers, with the risk of occasional shortages, even in January 2022”, concludes the text.

According to Abicom, there is an additional charge that is paid when the ship exceeds the time allowed to carry out unloading or embarkation operations, which is around US$ 22,000 per day per vessel.