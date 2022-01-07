In a statement, Atlético-MG warns that it will only have a definition of a new coach on the eve of the re-presentation of the squad | athletic-mg

At the end of Thursday night, the board of Atlético-MG issued an official note regarding the club’s search for a new coach (see below for the full note).

In the text, which includes speeches by president Sérgio Coelho and Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Atlético, the club says it is in no hurry to define the replacement for the coach of Cuca, who left the team last week.

According to the note, the Atlético-MG command should only announce the name of the new coach at the end of next week. On the following Monday, January 17th, the professional cast is scheduled to re-appear in Cidade do Galo, after the vacation period.

President Sérgio Coelho justifies the careful movement, “within a judicious and responsible process”, in search of a coach and protagonist cast in this new season.

– This is a principle that we do not give up. Therefore, it is necessary that we be perfectionists in this selection process, to minimize chances of error – says Sérgio Coelho, in the official note.

Carvalhal becomes a priority, and Atlético-MG negotiates payment of the fine

The negotiation collided with the Portuguese coach’s termination fine. The cost to obtain the release of Carvalhal is estimated at around 10 million euros, but it could be reduced. With no advance in the matter, Atlético released the note, clarifying the club’s movement in the market in search of a new coach.

– We are working tirelessly. We haven’t stopped for a day, since Cuca left – said the football director, Rodrigo Caetano, in the note.

The club clarifies that negotiations with players who can reinforce the Athletic squad continue in progress. However, management’s priority is to define the name of the coach for the 2022 season.

Atlético also claims that the negotiations take place with the participation of president Sérgio Coelho, director Rodrigo Caetano, and 3 of the 4R’s: Renato Salvador, Rafael Menin and Ricardo Guimarães, members of the club’s management board. The group also has Rubens Menin, one of Atlético’s main financiers.

According to the document released, the team that leads the selection of the new technician has been conducting interviews with some professionals in the market, without revealing names. The idea is not to make changes to the group of professionals who work in Cidade do Galo, with the professional cast.

Check out the full note of Atlético-MG

“In order to reassure Massa Atleticana, and given the countless speculations about the new commander of the Brazilian team and the Copa do Brasil, Atlético clarifies that the board is working tirelessly to find a professional who is up to the Club’s project, to be among the most winners in Latin America in the coming years.

Within a judicious and responsible process, and which has its rite (which is not quick), the ultimate goal is to have a coach and cast protagonists in 2022, as in 2021. “This is a principle that we do not give up”, says President Sérgio Coelho. “For this reason, it is necessary for us to be perfectionists in this selection process, to minimize chances of error”.

The negotiations have had the direct participation of President Sérgio Coelho; the soccer director Rodrigo Caetano; and 3 of the 4Rs: Renato Salvador, Rafael Menin and Ricardo Guimarães, all members of the collegiate body that participates in the Club’s co-management process.

This group has carried out numerous interviews with potential coaches and highlighted some values, including respect for Galo’s permanent technical committee, which includes doctors, physiotherapists and physiologists; performance analysts, goalkeeper coaches and physical trainers.

“We are working tirelessly”, says Rodrigo Caetano. “We haven’t stopped for a day since leaving Cuca”.

Vice President José Murilo Procópio also monitors the process. Regarding the cast and possible replacements, the work has not stopped, although the priority at the moment is focused on the search for the technical commander.

By the end of next week, Atlético should have good news for the most passionate and engaged fans in Brazil. Let’s go together, Massa!”