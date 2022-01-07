In an exclusive interview, Rafinha talks about Coritiba’s departure: “I deserved a little respect” | coritiba

He deserved a little respect. If the club, if the management knew I wasn’t staying that year, they should have told me on my vacation. My decision could be different. We could talk, I couldn’t even re-introduce myself and say that my decision was to end my cycle at Coritiba. And not go through what I went through the last few days. — Rafinha, to the ge

Rafinha told details of how the conversation with the club went and how he was informed about the decision not to remain at Alto da Glória.

– I re-introduced myself on the 3rd, like every player in the squad. I didn’t have any conversations with anyone, I spent the holidays talking to the family, projecting the last few months of my contract. I decided to comply. I had already made the promise, I re-introduced myself, took all the exams and, to my surprise, I received a message that I needed to go to a meeting – he said.

According to Rafinha, Coritiba did not even want to negotiate a contract with a reduction in maturities. I just didn’t have the will to continue with the athlete in the cast.

– I was surprised, arriving at the meeting the first thing they told me was that I was not part of this year’s cast. There was no proposal for reduction. I lost the ground.

The player was informed on Thursday morning that he is no longer part of the club’s plans and that he will have terminated the contract. Coritiba made the departure official in the afternoon.

Rafinha’s link with Coritiba would go until April. He had re-enacted with the cast on Monday and had trained normally for the past few days. This Thursday, the player was called to CT da Graciosa and informed of his departure after a decision by the board and the technical committee.

At 38, the player decided that he would fulfill the contract, putting off the idea of ​​hanging up his boots. The club even signaled that it would even consider a renewal, as anticipated by the ge on Monday. However, two days later, the definition was for the athlete’s departure.

Rafinha shone for Coritiba between 2010 and 2013 and became an idol in the crowd. Then he went to Al-Shabab and Cruzeiro, and returned to Alviverde in 2019, precisely with the thought of ending his career at Alto da Glória.

Adding the two passes, Rafinha made 268 matches for the Coxa, with 48 goals scored. In 2021, Rafinha had 46 games, 28 as a starter, and scored a goal.